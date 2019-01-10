CBS Orders Robert, Michelle King Drama ‘Evil’ to Pilot

CBS has given out one of its first pilot orders of the season to a drama that hails from Robert and Michelle King.

Titled “Evil,” it is described as a series about the battle between science and religion. The show focuses on a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The Kings will serve as writers and executive producer on the pilot, with Liz Glotzer of King Size Productions also executive producing. CBS Television Studios, where the Kings are set up under an overall deal, will produce.

The pilot order continues the Kings’ long and lucrative relationship with CBS. The husband and wife team previously created the critically-acclaimed drama “The Good Wife” for CBS, which ran for seven seasons and over 150 episodes. They then created the spinoff series “The Good Fight” for the streaming service CBS All Access, on which they also serve as co-showrunners. The Kings also co-created the political dramedy “BrainDead” for CBS, which aired for one season in 2016.

CBS previously gave out pilot orders to the drama “Surveillance” and the comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola.”