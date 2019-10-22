×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Renews ‘Evil,’ Orders Full Seasons of Four Other Freshman Shows

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines science vs. religion and the origins of evil. The series focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter to investigate and assess the Church\'s backlog of supposed miracles, demonic possessions and unexplained phenomena in EVIL, series premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R) Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard and Mike Colter as David Acosta Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

CBS is doubling down on all its new shows.

The network has renewed “Evil” for a second season, and handed out full-season orders to its other four freshman series, namely “All Rise,” “Carol’s Second Act,” “The Unicorn,” and “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

Evil” is set to conclude its 13-episode first season (creators Michelle and Robert King always intended season 1 to be that length, according to CBS) on Jan. 30, 2020, while the other four will still have to wait until later in the season for a definitive renewal decision.

“These terrific new series have attracted a passionate base of viewers and consistent ratings while delivering entertaining, inclusive and relevant storytelling every week,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “They’re off to strong starts and are still being discovered on the many catch-up and playback options available to our viewers today. We’re proud of this freshman class and excited about their potential to tell more great stories and further expand their audiences.”

The network’s decision to continue with all its new shows is perhaps a little surprising given that none of big four network’s freshman offerings have performed all that well to date. Fox made the first fall pickup a couple weeks ago, handing “Prodigal Son” (the highest rated new show so far) nine more episodes, before renewing animated comedy “Bless The Harts” for a second season. Meanwhile NBC effectively made the first cancelation of the fall by shunting Kal Penn comedy “Sunnyside” to its digital platforms and replacing it with the final season “Will & Grace.”

“Evil” is technically CBS’ lowest rated freshman series to date, averaging a 0.62 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day, and just over 4 million total viewers. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist (Katja Herbers) who joins a priest-in-training (Mike Colter) and a contractor (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. The Kings executive produce the CBS TV Studios show alongside Liz Glotzer.

The best newcomer so far for the network in the ratings has been the Walton Goggins comedy “The Unicorn,” averaging a 0.75 rating and 5.6 million total viewers through four episodes. “Unicorn” also hails from CBS’ in-house studio and is about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, and Maya Lynne Robinson also star.

Bob Hearts Abishola,” which hails from veteran producers Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins, is averaging a 0.73 rating so far and around 5.3 million total viewers. Billy Gardell stars as a middle-aged compression-sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant (Folake Olowofoyeku). The show hails from Warner Bros. Television.

All Rise,” the Simone Missick courtroom drama, rose to its highest Live+Same Day rating to date this week at a 0.70. The show, which also features Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, and J. Alex Brinson, brings in an average of just under 5.5 million total viewers per episode and hails from Warner Bros. TV.

Finally, “Carol’s Second Act” has been a consistent performer for CBS so far, hardly wavering from a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. Emmy winner Patricia Heaton stars as a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. The show is produced by CBS TV Studios and averages around 5.4 million total viewers.

More TV

  • EVIL is a psychological mystery that

    CBS Renews 'Evil,' Orders Full Seasons of Four Other Freshman Shows

    CBS is doubling down on all its new shows. The network has renewed “Evil” for a second season, and handed out full-season orders to its other four freshman series, namely “All Rise,” “Carol’s Second Act,” “The Unicorn,” and “Bob Hearts Abishola,” taking each of their season 1 episode counts to 22. “Evil” is set to [...]

  • Jamie Lee Curtis

    Jamie Lee Curtis to Produce Military Drama With Put Pilot Order at Fox

    Jamie Lee Curtis is teaming up with April Fitzsimmons and Berlanti Productions for a drama project that has received a put pilot order at Fox. Titled “Chain of Command,” the one-hour project follows a young Air Force investigator with radical crime-solving methodology who returns to her hometown to join a military task force that doesn’t [...]

  • Michael MannLACMA: Art and Film Gala,

    TV News Roundup: Michael Mann to Direct and Executive Produce HBO Max's 'Tokyo Vice'

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max names MIchael Mann as a director and executive producer of “Tokyo Vice” and Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the first original series coming to the couple’s Magnolia Network. DATES Netflix announced a six-episode docuseries centered on Nasty Cherry, the latest all-female group signed to Charli XCX’s label will [...]

  • Johnny Galecki House Burns Down

    'Big Bang Theory' Duo to Develop eSports Comedy at NBC

    A former “Big Bang Theory” star and one of the show’s writers are developing a multi-camera comedy about eSports at NBC, Variety has learned. Titled “The Squad,” the project hails from executive producer Johnny Galecki and writer and executive producer Anthony Del Broccolo, who was previously a writer and co-executive producer on “Big Bang Theory.” The [...]

  • John Clarke dead Days of Our

    'Days of Our Lives' Star John Clarke Dies at 88

    John Clarke, best known for portraying Mickey Horton on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” died due to complications of pneumonia in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Oct. 16. He was 88. Clarke suffered a stroke in 2007 and had been in a state of deteriorating health over the past few years. His daughter, Melinda, [...]

  • ESPN

    ESPN Revamps Hallmark Sports Investigation Series 'Outside The Lines'

    ESPN is designing a new configuration for “Outside The Lines.” The long-running investigative program, which has aired weekdays on various ESPN networks since 2003, is being cancelled in favor of an hour-long edition on Saturday mornings and various “OTL” segments that will pop up during programming staples such as “SportsCenter” and “E:60,” the Disney-backed sports-media [...]

  • James Schmerer

    James Schmerer, 'MacGyver' and 'CHiPs' Writer, Dies at 81

    Prolific television writer James Schmerer, whose credits included “The High Chapparal,” “MacGyver” and “CHiPs,” died on Oct. 4 at his home in Eugene, Ore., following a stroke. He was 81. Schmerer, a native of Flushing, N.Y., launched his television writing career in the 1960s and became a member of the Writers Guild of America West [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad