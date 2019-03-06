×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Plans Primetime Special Around Gayle King’s R. Kelly Interview

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gayle KingVariety's Power of Women NY Presented by Lifetime, Inside, Cipriani Midtown, New York, USA - 21 Apr 2017
CREDIT: Sussman/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Gayle King’s interview with controversial singer R. Kelly has brought new interest to her regular program, “CBS This Morning.” Now there is some hope it can draw eyeballs to CBS’ primetime schedule as well.

CBS News will broadcast a one-hour primetime special, “The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly,” featuring the journalist’s interviews with both Kelly and Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, two women who live with him. The program will air Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m. eastern,. and willl include unaired parts of King’s 80-minute sitdown with Kelly and an interview with the two young women living with him that she conducted earlier this week in Chicago.

The interview is Kelly’s first since he was arrested on 10 sexual abuse charges. Kelly is free on bond and has denied all of the accusations.

The primetime news special is the first to air under the aegis of new CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, who for years was the top producer supervising special news programs. One of the most important duties of her new job Zirinsky told Variety in a recent interview, is getting people to talk more about what CBS News is doing. One of the issues she wants to tackle, she said in the interview,  “how can we distinguish ourselves and perhaps get someone’s attention, and get them to say, ‘Wow, did you see that on CBS? Memorable.’ And memorable is shareable.”

CBS This Morning” aired portions of King’s interview with Kelly on Wednesday and will add portions of the interview with Clary and Savage on Thursday.

The primetime special is being produced by teams at both “CBS This Morning” and “48 Hours.”  Diana Miller and Judy Tygard will be executive producers of the special.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Bela Bajaria

    Bela Bajaria to Lead Netflix's International Non-English TV Originals

    Netflix has tapped its current vice president of content Bela Bajaria to lead the streaming platform’s international non-English TV originals. Bajaria, who has been with the company since 2016, said that it has an “amazing opportunity to bring stories from different cultures and in different languages to audiences all around the world. Netflix is just [...]

  • Gayle KingVariety's Power of Women NY

    CBS Plans Primetime Special Around Gayle King's R. Kelly Interview

    Gayle King’s interview with controversial singer R. Kelly has brought new interest to her regular program, “CBS This Morning.” Now there is some hope it can draw eyeballs to CBS’ primetime schedule as well. CBS News will broadcast a one-hour primetime special, “The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly,” featuring the journalist’s interviews with both [...]

  • Pauley Perrette Los Angeles LGBT Center's

    Pauley Perrette Joins Jaime Camil in CBS Comedy Pilot

    Pauley Perrette could be returning to CBS. The “NCIS” alum has been cast in a lead role in the CBS multi-cam pilot “Broke,” joining previously announced star Jaime Camil. “Broke” hails from writer and executive producer Alex Herschlag with “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman set to executive produce. In the project, when an outrageously [...]

  • Benjamin Wallfisch - scoring session, Abbey

    Benjamin Wallfisch's Score for NatGeo 'Hostile Planet' Series to Get Unusual Three-Part Release (Exclusive)

    Composer Benjamin Wallfisch’s music for National Geographic’s six-part natural history series “Hostile Planet” will be released by Milan Records in an uncoventional three-part configuration over two months. Divided by landscapes, Wallfisch’s score will be parceled out across three albums: “Mountains and Deserts,” released April 8; “Polar and Jungles,” April 22; and “Grasslands and Deserts,” May [...]

  • Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories to

    Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories to Develop Miss Marple Series from Agatha Christie Novels

    Miss Marple, the cunning old sleuth created by Agatha Christie, is returning to television. “Big Little Lies” producer Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has announced it is partnering with Agatha Christie Ltd on a new series centered on the iconic literary figure. The project will be developed together with Endeavor Content and is inspired by [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Mad About You' Revival Picked Up by Charter's Spectrum Originals

    “Mad About You” is back. A limited-event series revival of the ’90s comedy, starring original leads Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, will premiere later this year on Spectrum Originals. Peter Tolan will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer of the show, which is being produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. [...]

  • Brie Larson

    Brie Larson to Star in, Produce Straight-to-Series Drama at Apple

    It’s a good week to be Brie Larson. In addition to starring in the Marvel film “Captain Marvel,” which premieres this Friday, Larson has also signed on to star in and executive produce a drama series that has scored a straight-to-series commitment at Apple. The untitled series is based on the real life experiences of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad