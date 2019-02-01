CBS Orders Comedy Pilot ‘To Whom It May Concern’ With Gail Berman Producing

CBS has given out a pilot order to the hybrid comedy “To Whom It May Concern.”

In the series, Evan sets out with his group of 20-something friends to accomplish a list of challenges he wrote for himself years ago in an effort to turn around his banal life.

Mike Metz serves as writer and co-executive producer on the project, with Gail Berman of the Jackal Group executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Metz previously worked as a staff writer on the Showtime comedy “Californication.” He is repped by Gersh.

This also marks the second hybrid comedy pilot order CBS has made this pilot season. The network previously ordered “The Story of Us” from “One Day at a Time” co-creator Mike Royce. CBS has also ordered pilots for “Bob Hearts Abishola” starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku as well as “Carol’s Second Act” starring “Everybody Loves Raymond” alum Patricia Heaton.