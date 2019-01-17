CBS Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Story of Us’ From ‘One Day at a Time’ Co-Creator Mike Royce

CBS has ordered a pilot for the comedy “The Story of Us” from writer and executive producer Mike Royce.

The hybrid comedy tells the story of how an unlikely couple becomes a family through interviews and vignettes spanning 10 years. In addition to Royce, Nick Stoller and Conor Welch will serve as executive producers. Sony Pictures Television, where Royce and Stoller are under overall deals, will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

Royce most recently co-created the Netflix reboot of “One Day at a Time” with Gloria Calderon-Kellett, with both he and Calderon-Kellett serving as co-showrunners on the series as well. Royce’s other credits include creating “Men of a Certain Age” and working on shows like “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Carmichael Show,” and “Dr. Ken.”

He is repped by UTA and Cary Hoffman Management.

This marks CBS’ second comedy pilot order so far this season. The broadcaster previously ordered a pilot for “Bob Hearts Abishola.” That series–from writers Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere–stars Billy Gardell as a man who has a heart attack and falls in love with his Nigerian nurse. He then sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance.

CBS has also ordered the drama pilots “Surveillance” and “Evil.”