CBS, Nielsen Strike New Audience Measurement Deal

CBS and Nielsen have come to terms on a new contract to use the media-measurement company’s services to count CBS audiences, ending a pricing showdown that had been in effect since the start of the year.

The companies declined to offer financial terms of the new arrangement, but it was widely understood the two clashed over using Nielsen’s services for local-station measurement and the price of a package that did not include such products.

The two companies said Friday that their renewal encompasses a range of services. CBS Television Network, CBS Television Distribution, Showtime Networks, Smithsonian, Pop, CBS Sports Network and CBS’ 27 owned-and-operated local television stations will continue to use Nielsen’s Total Audience measurement services as part of the deal.

“CBS is a longstanding leader in world-class video content. We are thrilled to continue our long partnership with them as we innovate for the future,” said David Kenny, CEO of Nielsen, in a prepared statement.

“We are very pleased with this new agreement we were able to achieve with Nielsen,” said Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO, CBS Corp., in a statement. “It meets our strategic goals, and will allow us to benefit from important advances in measurement as they are rolled out.”

