×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS, Nielsen Strike New Audience Measurement Deal

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS Studios Exterior
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

CBS and Nielsen have come to terms on a new contract to use the media-measurement company’s services to count CBS audiences, ending a pricing showdown that had been in effect since the start of the year.

The companies declined to offer financial terms of the new arrangement, but it was widely understood the two clashed over using Nielsen’s services for local-station measurement and the price of a package that did not include such products.

The  two companies said Friday that their renewal encompasses a range of services. CBS Television Network, CBS Television Distribution, Showtime Networks, Smithsonian, Pop, CBS Sports Network and CBS’ 27 owned-and-operated local television stations will continue to use Nielsen’s Total Audience measurement services as part of the deal.

“CBS is a longstanding leader in world-class video content. We are thrilled to continue our long partnership with them as we innovate for the future,” said  David Kenny, CEO of Nielsen, in a prepared statement.

“We are very pleased with this new agreement we were able to achieve with Nielsen,” said Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO, CBS Corp., in a statement. “It meets our strategic goals, and will allow us to benefit from important advances in measurement as they are rolled out.”

 

 

Mote to come…

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More TV

  • CBS Studios Exterior

    CBS, Nielsen Strike New Audience Measurement Deal

    CBS and Nielsen have come to terms on a new contract to use the media-measurement company’s services to count CBS audiences, ending a pricing showdown that had been in effect since the start of the year. The companies declined to offer financial terms of the new arrangement, but it was widely understood the two clashed [...]

  • Billions renewed season 2

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases 'Billions' Season 4 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime released a new trailer for season four of “Billions,” and Fox announced a new premiere date for “Masterchef Junior.”  DATES  “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will broadcast live on CBS following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 11:35 p.m. live ET/delayed [...]

  • Trump Trackdown The End of the

    1950s Western Predicted a Border Wall From a Fictional Con Man Named Trump

    An episode of a 1950s Western drama may have foretold America’s current border wall crisis more than 60 years ago. Politics today and the show both feature men named Trump with a wall that is promised to protect every citizen from danger. “Trackdown” aired on CBS between 1957 and 1959 and took place in Texas [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney Chief Bob Iger's 2018 Compensation Soars to $65.6 Million

    On the heels of Disney’s historic deal to buy 21st Century Fox, Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger saw a big increase in compensation last year thanks to stock awards he received after extending his contract in late 2017. Iger’s total compensation for Disney’s fiscal 2018, which ended Sept. 30, reached $65.6 million, up from $36.2 million [...]

  • 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Star Alfonso

    Alfonso Ribeiro on His Showbiz Beginnings and If He's Tired of Doing 'The Carlton'

    Alfonso Ribeiro burst on the entertainment scene with the title role in Broadway’s “The Tap Dance Kid,” and earned his first Variety mention on Dec. 22, 1983, a rave review, when he was just barely 12 years old. He went on to star in his most recognizable role as the sweater-loving Carlton Banks on 1990’s [...]

  • Alex Kurtzman TV Take Podcast

    Listen: 'Star Trek: Discovery' EP Alex Kurtzman on 'Dangerous' Introduction of 'TOS' Characters

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety‘s television podcast. On this week’s episode Daniel Holloway, Variety’s executive editor of television, sits down with “Star Trek: Discovery” showrunner Alex Kurtzman to discuss the show’s upcoming second season on CBS All Access. Later, Variety‘s TV critics Caroline Framke and Daniel D’Addario discuss HBO’s “True Detective” Season 3 and Netflix’s “Sex [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad