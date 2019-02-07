×
CBS News Sets New Executive Structure Under Susan Zirinsky

Susan Zirinsky
CREDIT: Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

CBS News unveiled a new top executive structure, another sign of how Susan Zirinsky, the unit’s incoming president, intends to manage operations going forward.

Kimberly Godwin was named executive vice president of news, with top editorial oversight of newsgathering around the world. Charles Pavlounis was given expanded duties as executive vice president of business development and chief financial officer. And Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who was EVP of news, was named executive vice president of strategic professional development, focusing on recruitment and development of off-air talent.

Zirinsky is slated to take the reins of the CBS Corp. unit in March, bringing new leadership to a division that has been roiled in past months by the ouster of Charlie Rose from “CBS This Morning” after allegations of sexual harassment were leveled at him; sagging ratings at top shows; and shake-ups among top producers. Zirinsky, a veteran producer who most recently oversaw “48 Hours:” and other duties, will look to revive the fortunes of “CBS This Morning” and “CBS Evening News,” among others, while fostering a more welcoming internal culture.

On Wednesday, CBS News named Bill Owens, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” ending a months-long period when the newsmagazine had no official leader. Owens, who will be just the third executive producer of the newsmagazine in its more than half-century on the air, was running the program on an interim basis after CBS News parted ways with former EP Jeff Fager.

“News is very much a team sport. It is critical to have a strategic, collaborative leadership team as we reset the CBS News of today into a leading news organization of the future,” said Zirinsky, in a statement. “Kim, Charlie and Ingrid are dedicated to our mission. Each brings a wide-range of talents and skills that immediately makes CBS News a stronger organization.”

More to come…

