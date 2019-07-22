×

CBS News Names Maria Elena Salinas Contributor

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS HEADQUARTERS
CREDIT: JIM COOPER/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Maria Elena Salinas, one of the best-known anchors in Spanish-language broadcasting, will join CBS News as a contributor, Susan Zirinsky, the unit’s president, told staffers Monday.

Salinas stepped down from her role at Univision at the end of 2017 after an on-air tenure of more than three decades. She is expected to contribute reports across CBS News broadcasts  and to appear during coverage of the run-up to the 2020 election.

“It is an honor to welcome Maria Elena Salinas to the CBS News team,” said Zirinsky, in a prepared statement. “We look forward to sharing her important voice and journalistic credentials with our audience in a critical time for this country.”

Salinas has interviewed world leaders and covered many of  the era’s major national and international news events. She has earned Emmys, Gracie Awards, a Peabody, the Edward R. Murrow Award and the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism. She was most recently the host of “The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas,” a crime series for Investigation Discovery. She also covered the 2018 presidential election in Mexico for Telemundo. She contributed to CBS News in 2016, when she reported on the role Hispanics would play in the election for “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Related

During her time at Univision, Salinas was co-host of “Noticiero Univision” and “Aquí y Ahora,” a newsmagazine. She has interviewed every U.S. president since Jimmy Carter, as well as celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan.  She was one of the first female journalists in wartime Baghdad, and in 2007 co-hosted the first Democratic and Republican presidential candidate forums in Spanish for Univision. She also penned a syndicated column for a decade and is author of the 2006 autobiography, “I Am My Father’s Daughter, Living a Life Without Secrets.”

She began her journalism career in 1981 as a reporter, anchor and public affairs host for KMEX-TV, Univision’s affiliate in Los Angeles.

 

More TV

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    CBS News Names Maria Elena Salinas Contributor

    Maria Elena Salinas, one of the best-known anchors in Spanish-language broadcasting, will join CBS News as a contributor, Susan Zirinsky, the unit’s president, told staffers Monday. Salinas stepped down from her role at Univision at the end of 2017 after an on-air tenure of more than three decades. She is expected to contribute reports across [...]

  • Jonathan Taylor Thomas Ed Asner Elliott

    Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Ed Asner, Elliott Gould Seek SAG-AFTRA Board Seats

    Ed Asner, Elliott Gould and Jonathan Taylor Thomas are seeking SAG-AFTRA national board seats as members of presidential candidate Matthew Modine’s progressive Membership First slate. Asner is the former president of the Screen Actors Guild, serving two terms from 1981 to 1985, and winning five Emmys for his role as Lou Grant and two others [...]

  • Markella Kavenagh

    'Lord of the Rings' Series at Amazon Taps First Cast Member (EXCLUSIVE)

    The upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series at Amazon has made its first casting decision. Variety has learned from multiple sources that Markella Kavenagh is in talks for a role in the upcoming epic fantasy series. Details of Kavenagh’s characters are being kept under wraps, but sources say she would be playing a character named [...]

  • Mahershala AliMarvel Studios panel, Comic-Con International,

    Comic-Con: Marvel 'Shock and Awe' Strategy Dominates Twitter Buzz

    Disney’s Marvel Studios handily won the hype trophy from this year’s Comic-Con International San Diego. Marvel Studios — which returned to the 2019 Comic-Con stage with a chock-full Phase 4 slate of announcements — dominated the discussion on Twitter out of the convention, capturing the most buzz for eight of the top 10 movies or [...]

  • The Hills New Beginnings MTV

    'The Hills: New Beginnings' Renewed for Season 2 at MTV

    MTV is making another run for “The Hills.” The network has renewed “The Hills: New Beginnings” for a second season. The series follows a group of friends who live in Los Angeles as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success. “The Hills: New Beginnings” is a reboot of the reality show “The [...]

  • Headshot of Lance Frank by Michele

    Lance Frank Named VP Communications at CBS News

    Lance Frank, who has been with CBS News since 2011, has been named a vice president of communications at the CBS Corp. unit, and will oversee communications efforts for both “CBS Evening News” as well as the division’s operations in Washington, D.C., which include “Face The Nation.” He reports to Christa Robinson, senior vice president [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad