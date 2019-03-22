×
CBS News, Gayle King Close to Terms for New ‘CBS This Morning’ Contract

Brian Steinberg

Gayle King Power of Women 2017
CREDIT: Marco Grob for Variety

Gayle King is likely to stay a morning person.

The popular anchor, who has enjoyed a steady stream of big-interview “gets” in recent weeks, is moving closer to signing a new deal to stay at CBS News and “CBS This Morning,” according to two people familiar with the matter. The talks are still in flux, and the possibility remains the two sides may not come to terms, but there is a sense that King and CBS are nearing a new contract.

CBS News declined to comment.

The move would be a first step for new CBS News President Susan Zirinsky as she works to determine which anchors and reporters are best featured in which programs. “CBS This Morning,” “CBS Evening News” and “Face the Nation” have all suffered ratings shortfalls in recent months after CBS News under a different top manager shuffled anchors around in the wake of the ouster of Charlie Rose from the morning program in late 2017.

The decline of viewership for “CBS This Morning” has been a disappointment across the corporation, as the show, which launched in its current version in 2012, had gained traction for CBS in a daypart where it typically lags rivals NBC and ABC. Under Charlie Rose, King and Norah O’Donnell and a narrower focus on news, “CBS This Morning” enjoyed a rise in viewership and gave CBS new leverage with A.M. advertisers.

 

More to come…

