CBS News Won’t Confirm Bianna Golodryga’s Status

Bianna Golodryga, a co-host of “CBS This Morning,” has not appeared on the program for two days in a row, and though a published report has said she has left the network, CBS News will not confirm her current status with the show.

Golodryga, who could not be reached for immediate comment, would be the first anchor to be moved in what could be a series of maneuvers under new CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, who is conducting a top-down review of the news unit’s programs and operations, hoping to better align anchors with roles and programs for which they are best suited. Earlier in the week. Golodryga was said to have left for jury duty. She is still listed as a co-anchor on the “CBS This Morning” home page.

A report in The Huffington Post, citing two sources familiar with the matter, said Golodryga was told she was being moved off “CBS This Morning,” which she joined in October of last year. A spokeswoman for CAA, which represents Golodryga, referred an inquiry on her employment with CBS back to the network itself.

The leaks about CBS’ plans for a newsroom scramble have left some of its best-known and most-watched personalities to do their jobs as bigger shifts may loom for many of them. CBS has neared an agreement with Gayle King to extend her current contract for “CBS This Morning,” which ends in November, according to people familiar with the matter. There have been serious discussions about moving her co-anchor John Dickerson from “CBS This Morning” to “60 Minutes,” and about placing another longtime host of “CBS This Morning.” Norah O’Donnell, at “CBS Evening News,” which would potentially displace Jeff Glor. Glor has been working steadily at the evening-news role despite the speculation.

The potential anchor switches would come as CBS News grapples with ratings shortfalls at several of its mainstay programs. In recent months, talent switches at “CBS This Morning,” CBS Evening News” and “Face the Nation” have not resulted in viewership gains. Indeed, “CBS Evening News,” which lags rivals “NBC Nightly News” and ABC’s “World News” perennially, has fallen further behind. “CBS This Morning,” which made significant gains for CBS’ morning schedule since launching in 2012, has slumped since co-host Charlie Rose was ousted in the wake of allegations of harassment made against him. Rose has denied the claims.

Golodryga will continue to serve as a contributor at CNN. Before joining CBS News, Golodryga’s career included stops at CNBC, ABC News and Yahoo News.