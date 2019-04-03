CBS News Won’t Confirm Bianna Golodryga’s Status

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bianna Golodryga, a co-host of  “CBS This Morning,” has not appeared on the program for two days in a row, and though a published report has said she has left the network, CBS News will not confirm her current status with the show.

Golodryga, who could not be reached for immediate comment, would be the first anchor to be moved in what could be a series of maneuvers under new CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, who is conducting a top-down review of the news unit’s programs and operations, hoping to better align anchors with roles and programs for which they are best suited. Earlier in the week. Golodryga was said to have left for jury duty. She is still listed as a co-anchor on the “CBS This Morning” home page.

A report in The Huffington Post, citing two sources familiar with the matter, said Golodryga was told she was being moved off “CBS This Morning,” which she joined in October of last year. A spokeswoman for CAA, which represents Golodryga, referred an inquiry on her employment with CBS back to the network itself.

The leaks about CBS’ plans for a newsroom scramble have left some of its best-known and most-watched personalities to do their jobs as bigger shifts may loom for many of them. CBS has neared an agreement with Gayle King to extend her current contract for “CBS This Morning,” which ends in November, according to people familiar with the matter. There have been serious discussions about moving her co-anchor John Dickerson from “CBS This Morning” to “60 Minutes,” and about placing another longtime host of “CBS This Morning.”  Norah O’Donnell, at “CBS Evening News,” which would potentially displace Jeff Glor. Glor has been working steadily at the evening-news role despite the speculation.

Related

The potential anchor switches would come as CBS News grapples with ratings shortfalls at several of its mainstay programs. In recent months, talent switches at “CBS This Morning,” CBS Evening News” and “Face the Nation” have not resulted in viewership gains. Indeed, “CBS Evening News,” which lags rivals “NBC Nightly News” and ABC’s “World News” perennially, has fallen further behind. “CBS This Morning,” which made significant gains for CBS’ morning schedule since launching in 2012, has slumped since co-host Charlie Rose was ousted in the wake of allegations of harassment made against him. Rose has denied the claims.

Golodryga will continue to serve as a contributor at CNN. Before joining CBS News, Golodryga’s career included stops at CNBC, ABC News and Yahoo News.

 

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • Scott Cru Patrice Chogi

    MGM TV Launches International Formats Division

    MGM Television has recruited two former Mark Burnett Productions executives to head a division focused on selling formats of MGM shows around the world. Scot Cru has signed on as executive VP of MGM Global Formats and Unscripted Content. Patrice Choghi will serve as senior VP. The new wing reports to Barry Poznick, MGM’s president [...]

  • Lily Collins

    Lily Collins to Star in Darren Star's Paramount Network Series 'Emily in Paris'

    Lily Collins has been cast in the title role of the upcoming Paramount Network series “Emily in Paris” from creator Darren Star, Variety has learned. Collins will also produce the half-hour dramedy, which centers on Emily, a driven twenty-something from the Midwest who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. Tasked with bringing an [...]

  • ÃÂ¢Ã¢ÂÂ¬ÃÂCrossing the LineÃÂ¢Ã¢ÂÂ¬ÃÂ ÃÂ¢Ã¢ÂÂ¬" The NCIS

    How 'CSI,' 'NCIS' Became Staples for CBS Global Distribution Group

    In the tricky business of ranking the most-watched TV series in the world, two CBS shows seem to perennially appear near, or at the top, of everyone’s estimations: “NCIS” and “CSI.” “No one knew [“CSI”] was going to be the juggernaut it became — we just all knew it was unique and beautifully produced and [...]

  • CBS News Won't Confirm Bianna Golodryga's

    CBS News Won't Confirm Bianna Golodryga's Status

    Bianna Golodryga, a co-host of  “CBS This Morning,” has not appeared on the program for two days in a row, and though a published report has said she has left the network, CBS News will not confirm her current status with the show. Golodryga, who could not be reached for immediate comment, would be the [...]

  • Blue Bloods

    How CBS Global Distribution Group Aided Network Ten in Expansion

    Australian broadcaster Network Ten went from bankruptcy proceedings in 2017 to a rebirth last year after CBS swooped in to acquire the network. CBS Global Distribution Group leader Armando Nuñez Jr. spearheaded the deal. He was well-versed in Network Ten’s history, having sold American television shows to the broadcaster for more than 25 years. Nuñez [...]

  • cbs global distribution CEO Armando Nunez

    Armando Nuñez Reflects on Road to Variety International Achievement in TV Award

    CBS global distribution CEO Armando Nuñez Jr. went on the record with his career goals at a young age. As a teenager in New York City in the early 1970s, Nuñez and his mother were out shopping one day when they were stopped by the New York Daily News’ Inquiring Photographer columnist. He asked Nuñez [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad