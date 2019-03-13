CBS, NBC to Swap Super Bowl Broadcasts

CBS and NBC will switch up the rotation for the broadcast of 2021 and 2022 Super Bowls.

CBS, which was supposed to broadcast the event next in 2022, will instead take the 2021 event, while NBC will move back a year, CBS confirmed Wednesday. The arrangement allows NBC to align the Super Bowl with its 2022 broadcast of the Winter Olympics and gives CBS a Super Bowl that won’t have to compete with the NBC sports extravaganza.

NBC Sports could not be reached for immediate comment.

More to come….