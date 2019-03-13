×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS, NBC to Swap Super Bowl Broadcasts

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady, New England Patriots Quarterback
CREDIT: Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

CBS and NBC will switch up the rotation for the broadcast of 2021 and 2022 Super Bowls.

CBS, which was supposed to broadcast the event next in 2022, will instead take the 2021 event, while NBC will move back a year, CBS confirmed Wednesday. The arrangement allows NBC to align the Super Bowl with its 2022 broadcast of the Winter Olympics and gives CBS a Super Bowl that won’t have to compete with the NBC sports extravaganza.

NBC Sports could not be reached for immediate comment.

More to come….

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks

    USA Network to Develop 'An Anonymous Girl' Series Adaptation From eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

    A series adaptation of the novel “An Anonymous Girl” is in the early development stages at USA Network, Variety has learned exclusively. eOne acquired the rights to the book prior to its publication in January. Written by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, the best-selling book follows Jessica Farris, who signs up for a psychology study conducted [...]

  • Fosse Verdon

    TV Review: 'Fosse/Verdon'

    Bob Fosse’s signature style as a director and choreographer was stripped-down and then askew, removing familiar excesses of movement or film language so that he might replace them with entirely new flourishes. Every chance he got, he traded cant and familiarity with an insinuating slinkiness, suggestive both of his vaudeville influences and of a creative [...]

  • Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady,

    CBS, NBC to Swap Super Bowl Broadcasts

    CBS and NBC will switch up the rotation for the broadcast of 2021 and 2022 Super Bowls. CBS, which was supposed to broadcast the event next in 2022, will instead take the 2021 event, while NBC will move back a year, CBS confirmed Wednesday. The arrangement allows NBC to align the Super Bowl with its [...]

  • Ashleigh Banfield to Host A&E's "Live

    A&E Orders 'Live Rescue' Series Hosted by Ashleigh Banfield

    A&E has given a series order to “Live Rescue,” an offshoot of its hit “Live PD” franchise. CNN alum Ashleigh Banfield is set to host the series from Big Fish Entertainment, producers of “Live PD.” The new show will follow a group of first responders live as in various cities around the country. ” ‘Live [...]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    NBC Orders Game Show 'That's My Jam' Based on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Segments

    NBC has ordered an unscripted game show called “That’s My Jam.” The show will feature a new group of celebrities each week and is based on the various music-based games that have become a staple of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” including “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” and “History of Rap.” NBC [...]

  • Jessica Chastain arrives at the 2019

    Jessica Chastain on Continuing to 'Balance the Scales' for Gender Parity in Hollywood

    Jessica Chastain‘s work for gender parity in Hollywood isn’t slowing down soon. “I have noticed, of course, now that it’s in fashion there are other people that are jumping on board, and honestly, I don’t care what their motives are,” Chastain tells Variety. “Because at the end of the day, the more we focus on [...]

  • Rosie O'Donnell

    Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She Was Sexually Abused by Her Father (EXCLUSIVE)

    For six seasons on her ’90s daytime talk show, Rosie O’Donnell spoke openly about the struggles associated with her childhood. At the age of 10, she lost her mom Roseann to breast cancer, which shaped the rest of her life. In an upcoming book, “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’” by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad