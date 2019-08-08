CBS Speeds Up Plans to Launch Local Streaming News Services

CBS is stepping up its plans to stream local news.

The company said it intends to accelerate the roll out of local versions of its CBSN streaming-video news hub in all 13 markets where its CBS-owned TV stations have local news operations.

CBS launched a New York version of the service, which is free and supported by advertising, in December of 2018 and one in Los Angeles in June. The company plans t launch a Boston hub soon and a San Francisco-area outlet in the fourth quarter of the year. Now, the company plans to launch nine other local versions of the service by 2020.

The nine markets included in this expanded launch plan are Chicago, withlocal news content provided by WBBM;, Dallas-Ft. Worth (KTVT-TV); Philadelphia (KYW and WPSG-TV); Minneapolis-St. Paul (WCCO-TV); Denver (KCNC-TV); Miami (WFOR-TV); Sacramento (KOVR and KMAX);, Pittsburgh (KDKA and WPCW); and Baltimore (WJZ).

Related CBS Launches Los Angeles Hub for Streaming-Video Outlet CBSN Listen: How CBSN Steers Clear of the Polarized News Climate

The services will feature 24/7 programming led by anchors, along with live breaking news events in the region and a library of on-demand local news content.

“The early success of CBSN New York and CBSN Los Angeles has exceeded our expectations,” said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations, in a statement. “It is clear there is significant demand for high-quality local news coverage on streaming services, and we are moving forward with excitement as we prepare to launch CBSN Local services in all 13 of our local news markets. Our accelerated rollout schedule ensures launches in all of these markets ahead of the 2020 political primaries and elections.”

The local services are available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices. In addition, the services is available through CBS Television Stations’ local websites and the CBS Local mobile app.