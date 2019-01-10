CBS Names Lawrence Liding Head of China Operations

CBS said it appointed Lawrence Liding to oversee its operations in China, a new role.

Liding has been executive vice president, controller and chief accounting officer since 2014. He will start his new role February 20.

CBS disclosed the move in a filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Liding is expected to work closely with Joseph R. Ianniello, CBS’ president and acting CEO, as well as David Nevins, its chief creative officer, and Armando Nuñez, head of CBS Global Distribution, “to extend the CBS brands and grow the Company’s business in China, while also creating new opportunities for the Company’s U.S.-based businesses.”

David Byrnes will succeed Liding in the role of the Company’s principal accounting officer.