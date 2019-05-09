CBS Orders Three Dramas Including ‘FBI’ Spinoff, Four Comedies Including Patricia Heaton, Chuck Lorre Multi-Cams

CBS has picked up three dramas and four comedies for the 2019-2020 season.

The dramas are “Evil” from Robert and Michelle King, the spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted,” and the legal drama “All Rise,” formerly known as “Courthouse.” The comedies are the multi-cams “Broke,” “Carol’s Second Act,” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” and the single-cam “The Unicorn.”

Interestingly, two former stars of the now canceled Marvel-Netflix series “Luke Cage” will appear in CBS’ new shows, albeit on different series. Mike Colter will star in “Evil” while Simone Missick will star in “All Rise.” Another Marvel-Netflix alum, Wilson Bethel, will star in “All Rise” with Missick. Bethel played the villain Bullseye in “Daredevil” Season 3.

“Evil” focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter to investigate and assess the Church’s backlog of supposed miracles, demonic possessions and unexplained phenomena. It will star Katja Herbers, Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

The Kings will write and executive produce with Liz Glotzer also executive producing. Robert King directed the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce.

“FBI: Most Wanted” is a spinoff of the current CBS series “FBI.” It is centered on the Fugitive Task Force of the FBI that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Julian McMahon, Alana de la Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, and Nathaniel Arcand star.

Dick Wolf and Rene Balcer are the writers and executive producers with frequent Wolf collaborators Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski executive producing. Fred Berner directed the pilot. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

“All Rise” follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Missick stars along with Bethel, Jessica Camacho, Marg Helgenberger, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles.

Greg Spottiswood will write and executive produce. Len Goldstein and Mike Robin will also executive produce, with Robin having directed the pilot. Warner Bros. Televsion will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

“Bob Hearts Abishola” is co-written by Chuck Lorre, a CBS mainstay behind the soon-to-end “Big Bang Theory” and the “Big Bang” prequel “Young Sheldon.” “Bob Hearts Abishola” follows a middle-aged sock businessman from Detroit who, after having a heart attack, unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant. He sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance.

Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, and Travis Wolfe, Jr. star. Lorre is writer and executive producer along with Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere. Lorre, Gorodetsky, and Higgins will executive produce. Beth McCarthy Miller directed and executive produced the pilot. Chuck Lorre Productions Inc. will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

In “Broke,” when an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby is cut off by his father, he and his wife move into her estranged sister’s Reseda home, forcing the two siblings to reconnect. It stars Jaime Camil, Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz, and Antonio Corbo.

Alex Herschlag is the writer and executive producer. Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, and Ben Silverman will executive produce. Victor Gonzalez directed the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce along with Sutton Street Prods. and Propagate, with creative partners RCN TV and Resonant TV.

In “Carol’s Second Act,” after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, Carol Chambers embarks on a unique second act: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. Patricia Heaton will star along with Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees.

Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins will write and executive produce. Heaton will executive produce along Adam Griffin, David Hunt and Rebecca Stay of Four Boys Entertainment and Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment. Pamela Fryman directed and executive produced the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce. The project received a series commitment at CBS when it was first announced.

“The Unicorn” follows a tight-knit group of friends and family who help a widower move on following the most difficult year of his life, which includes being an ill-equipped but devoted single parent to his two daughters, and taking the major step of dating where, to his shock, he’s a hot commodity.

Walton Goggins stars along with Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Benson Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, and Makenzie Moss. Goggins starred in the CBS drama pilot “LA Confidential” last season.

Bill Martin and Mike Schiff will write and executive produce. Kaplan and Honor will also executive produce this series along with Wendi Trilling and Peyton Reed. John Hamburg directed and executive produced the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce.

