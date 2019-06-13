×
CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 2019-2020 Season

"Pilot" -- Coverage of the CBS pilot CAROL'S SECOND ACT. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: CBS

CBS has announced the premiere dates for its fall 2019-2020 shows, including new additions “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “All Rise,” “The Unicorn,” “Carol’s Second Act” and “Evil.”

All five new shows will premiere the week of Sept. 23, with comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola” and Simone Missick courtroom drama “All Rise” on Mondays, and the other three shows lining up on Thursdays.

With its biggest show “The Big Bang Theory” no longer on the schedule after concluding its 12-year run, CBS has moved the series’ spinoff “Young Sheldon” to the Thursday 8 p.m. slot, leading in to the Walton Goggins single-cam “The Unicorn.”

Also worth nothing is the premiere date for the sixth and final season of “Madam Secretary,” which CBS has set for October 6.

Check out CBS’ full fall lineup below.

**Denotes Football Doubleheader

Monday, Sept. 23

8-8:30 PM — THE NEIGHBORHOOD (2nd Season Premiere)

8:30-9 PM — BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA (SERIES DEBUT)

9-10 PM — ALL RISE (SERIES DEBUT)

10-11 PM — BULL (4th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8-9 PM — NCIS (17th Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — FBI (2nd Season Premiere)

10-11 PM — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (6th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8-9:30 PM — SURVIVOR (90-Minute 39th Season Premiere)

9:30-11 PM — BIG BROTHER (Live Season Finale)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8-8:30 PM — YOUNG SHELDON (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9 PM — THE UNICORN (SERIES DEBUT)

9-9:30 PM — MOM (7th Season Premiere)

9:30-10 PM — CAROL’S SECOND ACT (SERIES DEBUT)

10-11 PM — EVIL (SERIES DEBUT)

Friday, Sept. 27

8-9 PM — HAWAII FIVE-0 (10th Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — MAGNUM P.I. (2nd Season Premiere)

10-11 PM — BLUE BLOODS (10th Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 28

8-10 PM — CRIMETIME SATURDAY

10-11 PM — 48 HOURS (33rd Season Premiere)

**Sunday, Sept. 29

7:30-8:30 PM — 60 MINUTES (52nd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:30 PM –GOD FRIENDED ME (2nd Season Premiere)

9:30-10:30 PM — NCIS: LOS ANGELES (11th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct.2

8-9 PM — SURVIVOR (Regular Time Period)

9-10 PM — SEAL TEAM (3rd Season Premiere)

10-11 PM — S.W.A.T. (3rd Season Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 6

7-8 PM — 60 MINUTES (Regular Time Period)

8-9 PM — GOD FRIENDED ME (Regular Time Period)

9:-10 PM — NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Regular Time Period)

10-11 PM — MADAM SECRETARY (6th Season Premiere)

 

