CBS Mulls Changes to ‘CBS Evening News,’ Eyes Norah O’Donnell for Anchor Slot (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS News is considering making significant changes to its flagship “CBS Evening News,” according to four people with knowledge of the talks, part of a top-down look at the news division by incoming president Susan Zirinsky.

Executives are considering putting “CBS This Morning” anchor Norah O’Donnell in the lead role of its evening-news broadcast, these people said, as well as moving the broadcast to Washington, D.C. instead of its longtime roost in New York City. CBS News declined to make executives available for comment.

The discussions about O’Donnell indicate a dissatisfaction with the “Evening News” performance under Jeff Glor, who was named “Evening News” anchor in October 2017. CBS’ flagship nightly broadcast has long trailed its rivals on ABC and NBC, but in the past year the telecast’s ratings have fallen further behind.

Such a move for O’Donnell would mean a big change for “CBS This Morning,” the morning show that she has co-anchored since July 2012. Relocating to Washington, D.C. would allow O’Donnell to be closer to her family rather that commuting back and forth from New York to the capital as she has since she signed on to “CBS This Morning.”

