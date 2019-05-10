CBS Picks Up Edie Falco Cop Drama ‘Tommy’ for 2019-2020 Season

The Edie Falco-led drama “Tommy” has been ordered to series at CBS for the 2019-2020 season.

Falco stars as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political, and national security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

In addition to Falco, the series will also star Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, David Fierro, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, and Joseph Lyle Taylor. Paul Attanasio, the creator of the current CBS series “Bull,” is the writer and executive producer on “Tommy.” Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will also executive produce. Kate Dennis directed and executive produced the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Sources say that CBS was very high on getting Falco on the network, making this project a priority for them once Falco signed on to star. She is best known for her roles on the hit shows “The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie.” Recently, she starred in the NBC anthology “Law & Order True Crime,” which focused on the case of the Menendez brothers.

“Tommy” is the fourth drama CBS has picked up for next season thus far. Previously, CBS ordered “Evil” from Robert and Michelle King, the legal drama “All Rise,” and the spinoff series “FBI: Most Wanted.”