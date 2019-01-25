×

CBS Orders Drama Pilots From Rina Mimoun, Paul Attanasio

Rina Mimoun, Paul Attanasio
CBS has given out pilot orders to the drama projects “Under the Bridge” and “Nancy.”

In “Under the Bridge,” when a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, a surgeon rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage.

The series hails from Rina Mimoun, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Mimoun recently co-created and executive produced the drama pilot “Playing Dead” for CW. Her other credits include “Mistresses,” “Red Band Society,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Everwood.” “Under the Bridge” was one of two development projects she set up after signing an overall deal at CBS TV Studios back in September, with the other being the drama “Finley & June” at CW.

She is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.

“Nancy” hails from writer and executive producer Paul Attanasio. The series follows a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political, and national security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will executive produce along with Attanasio, with CBS Television Studios producing this pilot as well.

Attanasio created the current CBS drama series “Bull,” which is inspired by the life of Dr. Phil McGraw. Most notably, he created the long-running drama series “Homicide: Life on the Street,” which ran for over 100 episodes on NBC from 1993-1999. He also wrote films such as “Quiz Show,” “Donnie Brasco,” and “Sphere.”

He is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

With these orders, CBS has four drama pilots on deck, with the other two being “Evil” from Robert & Michelle King and “Surveillance,” which will star Sophia Bush.

