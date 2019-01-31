CBS Picks Up Three More Pilots, Including ‘Frankenstein’ Drama

CBS has ordered three more drama pilots for the 2019-2020 season.

Among the orders is “Frankenstein” from writer and executive producer Jason Tracey. In the series, a San Francisco homicide detective is mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty, but as he resumes his old life and he and his wife realize he isn’t the same person he used to be, they zero in on the strange man behind his resurrection – Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

Rob Doherty will executive produce along with Tracey, with CBS Television Studios producing.

Next is “Republic of Sarah,” in which a small New Hampshire town is thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents to declare themselves an independent nation. That sets the unlikely young mayor and her cabinet of inexperienced locals on the path of running a brand new country.

Jeff King will write and executive produce. Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor of Fulwell 73 will also executive produce along with Marc Webb. CBS Television Studios will also produce this pilot.

Finally, the broadcaster has ordered a pilot for the drama “Courthouse.” The show follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.

Greg Spottiswood will write and executive produce with Leonard Goldstein and Mike Robin also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce.