CBS Strikes Deal With Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

CBS is back in business with its former entertainment chief, Nina Tassler.

CBS said it acquired an ownership stake in PatMa Productions, an independent producer that is led by Tassler, and film and television producer Denise Di Novi and is devoted to amplifying diverse voices. Under terms of the agreement, CBS’ various media outlets will get a first look at new PatMa programming being developed for broadcast and premium markets. What’s more, CBS Studios will co-finance and co-produce projects set up at the CBS broadcast network, Showtime or streaming-video outlet CBS All Access – and serve as their worldwide distributor.

Tassler rose through the ranks after joining CBS in 1997, leaving the company as its chairman of entertainment in 2015. During her tenure, she had a hand in overseeing such landmark franchises as “The Good Wife,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “How I Met Your Mother.” She previously headed drama development for Warner Brothers Television, where she helped develop “ER.” Di Novi is known for producing films with director Tim Burton as well as movies based on books by author Nicholas Sparks. She has directed the feature film “Unforgettable” from Warner Bros. starring Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl, as well as episodes of “Sneaky Pete,” “Outlander” and “Ray Donovan.”  Di Novi was executive producer of the CBS series “The District.”

PatMa will continue to operate as an independent production company with the ability to sell to all buyers across broadcast, cable and streaming broadcast, cable and streaming markets. Tassler and Di Novi will continue to lead all of the company’s operations along with Joan Boorstein, who was recently named president of the venture.

PatMa is already developing “American Martyrs” a limited series for Showtime based on Joyce Carol Oates’  2017 novel, “A Book of American Martyrs.” The series is being written by Winnie Holzman and Savannah Dooley, who will serve as executive producers along with Tassler,  Di Novi, Debra Greenfield and Linda Kent.

“Nina and Denise are accomplished, creative leaders and proven producers who are respected across the industry for their artistic vision as well as their strong social consciousness,” said David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer of CBS Corporation and Chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks, Inc., in a prepared statement. “We are excited to partner with them to create programming that speaks to a wide range of audiences across all of our platforms, as well as others.”

“We could not have found a better or more supportive partner than CBS in our endeavor to create social relevance and commercial entertainment,”” said Tassler and  Di Novi in a prepared joint statement.

The pair launched PatMa Productions  in January 2018. The company is named after their mothers, Pat and Norma. PatMa has formed strategic relationships with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the Center for Popular Democracy, Planned Parenthood and others.

PatMa Productions is represented by Cliff Gilbert-Lurie at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

(Above, pictured: Di Novi, left, and Tassler, right)

