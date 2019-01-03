CBS Acknowledges ‘Contractual Impasse’ With Nielsen

CBS Corp. said it was locked in a “contractual impasse” with the media-measurement service provider Nielsen, and would turn to other gauges of audience until it could negotiate what executives believe is a fair price for access to Nielsen’s data.
The statement is CBS’ first public word on the matter, which first came to light in late December.
More to come….
