CBS Acknowledges ‘Contractual Impasse’ With Nielsen

Brian Steinberg

CBS Corp. said it was locked in a “contractual impasse” with the media-measurement service provider Nielsen, and would turn to other gauges of audience until it could negotiate what executives believe is a fair price for access to Nielsen’s data.

The statement is CBS’ first public word on the matter, which first came to light in late December.

More to come….

