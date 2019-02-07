CBS Orders Three Comedy Pilots, Including Kevin Kwan’s ‘Emperor of Malibu’

×
CBS has picked up three more multi-cam comedy pilots, including one from “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan.

Kwan’s project is titled “The Emperor of Malibu.” In the series,  when the son of a Chinese billionaire announces his engagement to an American woman, his outrageous family descends upon the couple to win their son back and test drive the American dream.

Kwan will write and executive produce along with David Sangalli. Michelle Nader and Christina Lee will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers with Danielle Stokdyk also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

The next pilot is titled “The Unicorn,” about a widower who is eager to move on from the most difficult year of his life.  He realizes that he’s utterly unprepared to raise his two daughters on his own, and equally unprepared for the dating world where, to his shock, he’s suddenly a hot commodity.

Bill Martin and Mike Schiff will write and executive produce. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment will also executive produce along with Wendi Trilling and Peyton Reed. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Finally, the network has picked up the multi-cam/hybrid pilot “Our Hose.” It follows a devoted mom and dad who are committed to raising their children with the love and support the mom never got as a kid, but discover how difficult that is with her insane parents and siblings back in the picture.

Brendan O’Brien will write and executive produce with Nick Stoller and Conor Welch executive producing. Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

