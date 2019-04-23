×

CBS Suspends CEO Search, Extends Ianniello in Role Through 2019

By
Brian Steinberg

Joe Ianniello
CREDIT: Andrew Gombert/EPA/Shutterstock

CBS Corp. said it would suspend the search it has conducted for a new leader for the company since the departure of Leslie Moonves and would instead extend the tenure of its acting chief, Joseph Ianniello, through the end of 2019.

“Joe has demonstrated exceptional leadership during this time of unprecedented transition at CBS. He steadied the ship with some key appointments and a commitment to cultural change, and steered it forward by focusing CBS’ operations around its growing direct-to-consumer strategy,” the company’s board of directors said in a statement. “We are very pleased to recognize Joe’s talents and efforts with this extension, and we look forward to all that he’ll continue to do to build on CBS’ remarkable momentum.”

More to come…

