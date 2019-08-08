CBS, AT&T Strike New Carriage Deal, Ending Blackout

CBS and AT&T came to new terms on carriage of CBS stations on the telecommunications giant’s DirecTV satellite service, ending a prolonged blackout of CBS programming.
More to come…
CBS and AT&T came to new terms on carriage of CBS stations on the telecommunications giant’s DirecTV satellite service, ending a prolonged blackout of CBS programming.
More to come…
Paul Williams, ASCAP President and Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriter, and veteran composer Pinar Toprak (“Fortnite,” “Captain Marvel”) will be the keynote speakers at the Production Music Association’s sixth annual Production Music Conference, to be held from Sept. 23-26 at the Loews in Hollywood, Calif. The event features industry leaders and offers panels and networking opportunities. Its stated mission is [...]
CBS and AT&T came to new terms on carriage of CBS stations on the telecommunications giant’s DirecTV satellite service, ending a prolonged blackout of CBS programming. More to come… Popular on Variety
Viacom said profit in its third fiscal quarter rose as the company saw positive ad sales from its cable networks for the first time in about five years. The New York owner of Nickelodeon, MTV and the Paramount movie studio said revenue rose 4% to nearly $3.36 billion, from nearly $3.24 billion in the year-earlier [...]
Netflix has set the cast for “Behind Her Eyes,” a psychological thriller from Left Bank Pictures, producer of “The Crown.” Simona Brown (“The Night Manager”) and Eve Hewson (“The Knick”) have signed on to the six-part series, which is an adaptation of a bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough. Tom Bateman (“Vanity Fair”) and Robert Aramayo [...]
Entertainment One has hired Matt Pritchard and Matt Walton to boost its unscripted business in the U.K. and wider Europe. Independent production and distribution group eOne has been making moves into the unscripted space of late, buying Daisybeck Entertainment. It also owns another U.K. producer, Whizz Kid Entertainment. Pritchard and Walton will both be unscripted [...]
John Dick, an architect of Europe’s modern film and TV support systems, died on July 31 from cancer at the age of 63. He is survived by his partner Anne Boillot and two children, Eoin Dick and Emily Sherlock. Most executives at the European Union’s Creative Europe Media Program, its film-TV support program, come and [...]
SAG-AFTRA’s newly executed three-year TV and film contract with Netflix could provide a template for the union’s contract talks with Hollywood’s major studios next year, according to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. The performers, writers and directors unions are heading into what are expected to be tough master film and TV contract talks in the coming [...]