CBS Stations Go Dark on AT&T’s DirecTV, U-verse Platforms Amid Contract Battle

CBS’ 28 O&O stations are going dark for about 6.6 million subscribers of AT&T’s DirecTV and U-verse platforms as the Eye and AT&T battle over a new retransmission consent contract.

The blackout affects CBS and CW-affiliated stations in 14 major markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Also off the air are the CBS Sports cable channel and Smithsonian Channel.

CBS and AT&T executives negotiated down to the wire Friday night as the 11 p.m. PT contract expiration deadline approached. AT&T said in a lengthy statement it offered to continue negotiating to avoid a service disruption but CBS declined.

