CBS All Access’ ‘Why Women Kill’ Casts Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Kirby Howell-Baptiste has joined the upcoming dramedy “Why Women Kill” at CBS All Access.

The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Howell-Baptiste will star as Taylor. Seen in 2018, Taylor is described as a fiercely intelligent, kick-ass woman, a lawyer, perfectly in control of her sensitive side when she chooses to display it. She is also very protective of her husband, who is content to play beta to her alpha. Described admiringly by her husband, Eli, she is “one hot feminist,” driven, impassioned, and very sexy. She’s also upfront about being bisexual, and she and Eli have an open marriage, which, so far, seems to be working.

Howell-Baptiste joins previously announced cast members Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, and Alexandra Daddario. The actress has been on a TV hot streak the past few years, appearing in hit shows like “Killing Eve,” “The Good Place,” and “Barry.” She will also star in the upcoming “Veronica Mars” revival and the Blumhouse anthology “Into the Dark,” both of which are set up at Hulu.

“Why Women Kill” is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Marc Cherry created the series and will serve as an executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel, and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb will also executive produce and direct both the premiere and two additional episodes.