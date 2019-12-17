×

CBS Unveils 2020 Showcase Creative Team, Writers’ Room

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS Showcase
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

CBS has named the creative and writing team that will lead the studio’s actors showcase in 2020, formerly known as the CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase. The event, intended to highlight diverse talent, is attended by senior CBS network execs, showrunners and casting directors on CBS series, as well as talent agents and managers.

Returning to direct Showcase, as it is now known, is Stephen Guarino, an actor-director known for “Eastsiders” and “I’m Dying Up Here,” while Tess Paras (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Just Add Magic”) is joining as associate director. Tien Tran, who has appeared on “Easy” and “Hot Date,” will serve as head writer of the writers’ room of 11. Guarino, Paras and Tran are all Showcase alum.

“Showcase is one of my favorite events and one I look forward to year after year,” said Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, CBS’ executive vice president of  entertainment diversity, inclusion and communications. “I’m excited for the entertainment community to see another group of talented actors perform original sketches under the direction of Stephen, Tess and Tien, who are all tremendous actors and immensely creative. For a second year, we are pleased to also bring back the writers room staffed with former alumni allowing them to share their experiences and guide the new participants through the showcase process.”

The 2020 Showcase will take place at the El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles, with nightly shows at 7:30 p.m. PT Jan. 14 through Jan. 17, with additional 1 p.m. PT shows on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16.

More TV

  • Linda Ronstadt modified album cover

    Linda Ronstadt Identified as 'Rollerskate Hooker' in 'Kennedy Center' Telecast

    Of all the plaudits Linda Ronstadt expected to receive when she was bestowed with kudos at the Kennedy Center Honors, “Rollerskate Hooker” was probably not among them. Yet that was one of the captions in a Ronstadt photo montage when CBS broadcast an hour of highlights from the annual Washington, D.C. ceremony Monday night. The [...]

  • CBS Showcase

    CBS Unveils 2020 Showcase Creative Team, Writers' Room

    CBS has named the creative and writing team that will lead the studio’s actors showcase in 2020, formerly known as the CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase. The event, intended to highlight diverse talent, is attended by senior CBS network execs, showrunners and casting directors on CBS series, as well as talent agents and managers. Returning [...]

  • 'Van Helsing' Renewed for Fifth and

    'Van Helsing' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Syfy

    “Van Helsing” fans will get to sink their teeth into the fantasy drama one last time. Syfy has announced it is renewing the vampire show for a fifth and final outing. The news comes only a few days ahead of the season 4 finale, which airs on Dec. 20. “Van Helsing” is set in a [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    '60 Minutes' Producer Alleges CBS News Ignored Boss' Misconduct

    An associate producer at CBS News’ “60 Minutes” alleges in a new lawsuit that she was “ostracized, isolated and penalized” after reporting inappropriate behavior by one of the venerable newsmagazine’s senior producers, and now wants a jury to decide whether she is owed damages. Cassandra Vinograd logged stints at the Associated Press, The Wall Street [...]

  • THE VOICE -- "Live Semi Final

    TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Hits Viewership High Note

    “The Voice” aired part 1 of its season 17 finale and hit a high note in the TV ratings. Monday night’s episode drew 9.07 million total viewers, a season high for the singing show, surpassing the premiere which drew 8.9 million and narrowly overtaking the Oct. 1 episode which totaled 9.03 million viewers. Ratings-wise, the [...]

  • Streaming Wars Placeholder TV

    Madison Avenue Tries to Pick a Winner in TV's Streaming Wars

    Madison Avenue has long been able to stuff some $70 billion annually into TV commercials. Now the advertising industry is trying to figure out how much of that money it can put down on streaming video. Streaming will account for 60% of all video viewing in 2020, compared with 56% in 2018, and is poised [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad