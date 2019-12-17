CBS Unveils 2020 Showcase Creative Team, Writers’ Room

CBS has named the creative and writing team that will lead the studio’s actors showcase in 2020, formerly known as the CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase. The event, intended to highlight diverse talent, is attended by senior CBS network execs, showrunners and casting directors on CBS series, as well as talent agents and managers.

Returning to direct Showcase, as it is now known, is Stephen Guarino, an actor-director known for “Eastsiders” and “I’m Dying Up Here,” while Tess Paras (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Just Add Magic”) is joining as associate director. Tien Tran, who has appeared on “Easy” and “Hot Date,” will serve as head writer of the writers’ room of 11. Guarino, Paras and Tran are all Showcase alum.

“Showcase is one of my favorite events and one I look forward to year after year,” said Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, CBS’ executive vice president of entertainment diversity, inclusion and communications. “I’m excited for the entertainment community to see another group of talented actors perform original sketches under the direction of Stephen, Tess and Tien, who are all tremendous actors and immensely creative. For a second year, we are pleased to also bring back the writers room staffed with former alumni allowing them to share their experiences and guide the new participants through the showcase process.”

The 2020 Showcase will take place at the El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles, with nightly shows at 7:30 p.m. PT Jan. 14 through Jan. 17, with additional 1 p.m. PT shows on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16.