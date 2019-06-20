×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Sees Primetime, Late-Night Advertising Gains From Upfront (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stephen Colbert Louis C.K.
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Despite an array of new video options, Madison Avenue is still placing big bets on one of its standbys.

CBS expects the volume of advance advertising commitments placed against its next primetime schedule to rise 5% to 6%, according to a person familiar with the matter, and advance commitments placed against its late-night programming to increase 20% in the industry’s annual “upfront” marketplace. The figures show advertisers maintaining their position in one of the stalwarts of linear broadcast television at a time when more consumers are showing interest in streaming video they can watch at times of their own choosing.

CBS may have secured between $2.39 billion and $2.79 billion in advance commitments for its primetime schedule, according to Variety estimates. In 2018, the network known for series such as “NCIS” and “Young Sheldon” was able to secure between  $2.28 billion and $2.63 billion, a 1% gain over its performance in 2017. CBS’ estimates surface after the CW likely secured a 5% increase in ad commitments for its primetime schedule.

Related

Advertisers have moved to lock down broadcast inventory in this year’s upfront, conscious that rapid viewership declines fueled by moves to digital video mean they actually have to worry about a diminished supply of consumer eyeballs. That has created higher demand for TV time, and pushed up the rates networks are seeking.

CBS pressed for big increases in the rates it costs to reach 1,000 viewers, a measure known as a CPM that is central to these annual sales discussions. CBS sought primetime CPM hikes of between 14% and 16%, this person said, compared to the 9% to 10% it sought in 2018’s market.

CBS saw interest from marketers of financial-services, insurance, pharmaceuticals and wireless services, according to the person familiar with the matter. The network also saw strong interest from so-called “direct-to-consumer” companies, a surging category that includes a host of new companies that have grown via digital outreach and not necessarily through traditional advertising. Many of these marketers, which include businesses such as online retailer Wayfair and fitness company Peloton, have moved to TV in an effort to broaden their customer bases.

It could not be immediately learned how much ad inventory the network held back in reserve for “scatter” advertising, or inventory that is purchased much closer to air date.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

More TV

  • Stephen Colbert Louis C.K.

    CBS Sees Primetime, Late-Night Advertising Gains From Upfront (EXCLUSIVE)

    Despite an array of new video options, Madison Avenue is still placing big bets on one of its standbys. CBS expects the volume of advance advertising commitments placed against its next primetime schedule to rise 5% to 6%, according to a person familiar with the matter, and advance commitments placed against its late-night programming to [...]

  • Ramy The Other Two Emmy Contenders

    From 'The Other Two' to 'Ramy,' Freshman Comedies Campaign for Emmys

    The stakes are massive for this year’s freshman class of Emmy contenders, especially the new comedies hoping to break into a race dominated for years by “Veep” and other veterans. That’s because a nomination for a show’s first season has major impact on its future awards chances. “With comedies, it’s important to set the bar [...]

  • Pride Allies

    The Hollywood Allies Who Helped Protect, Advance the LGBTQ Community This Year

    Strong and proud as it is, the LGBTQ community’s fight for equality needs allies — from loving and accepting families to galvanized colleagues and corporations to the movie star you’ve never met calling for boycotts of a homophobic nation-state. Several of those queer supporters in Hollywood and music used the megaphones of social media, public [...]

  • Screen writer Beau WillimonMary Queen of

    Beau Willimon Running Unopposed for Re-Election as President of Writers Guild East

    Beau Willimon, the playwright and showrunner who launched Netflix’s “House of Cards,” is running unopposed for re-election to a two-year term as president of the Writers Guild of America East. Willimon also ran unopposed in 2017 to succeed Michael Winship. The WGA East announced a total of 24 candidates Thursday for its top officer posts [...]

  • Demi MooreFriendly House Lunch, Arrivals, Los

    Demi Moore Joins 'Brave New World' Series at USA Network

    Demi Moore is the latest name to jump aboard UCP’s “Brave New World” series. The actress will play the recurring character of Linda, the brash, hard-living mother of Alden Ehrenreich’s character, John. The series, based on the Aldous Huxley novel of the same name, imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through [...]

  • Krishnendu Majumdar (Chair, BAFTA Television Committee)This

    Emmy-Winning Producer Krishnendu Majumdar to Become Next Chair of BAFTA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Emmy-winning TV producer Krishnendu Majumdar is set to become the next chairman of BAFTA and the first person of color to occupy the prestigious post. Majumdar will begin his two-year tenure in 2020 after the term of the current chair, Pippa Harris, ends. Majumdar has first taken up the post of deputy chair, an appointment [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad