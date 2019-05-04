CBS, “The Young and the Restless” Lead Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners

The 46th annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday recognized the top achievements in daytime television.
CBS took home 12 awards, the most of any network, with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and PBS right behind at 10 awards each. With five nods, the Eye’s “The Young and the Restless” soap was the program with the most awards, while “After Forever” and “Crown: The Legend” followed with four apiece. “Sesame Street,” “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” and “The Talk” all won three awards.
Variety also nabbed an outstanding special class series Emmy for its “Actors on Actors” series. Additionally, chef Jacques Pepin was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Below is a selection of Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award winners:
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series
“Sesame Street,” HBO
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
“Odd Squad,” PBS
Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program
“Nick Jr Color Song: RED,” Nickelodeon
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS
Outstanding Children’s Animated Series
“The Loud House,” Nickelodeon
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
“Watership Down,” Netflix
Outstanding Educational or Informational Series
“Weird But True,” National Geographic Kids
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
“Ask This Old House,” PBS
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love,” PBS
Outstanding Special Class Series
“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,” PBS
Outstanding Special Class Special
“Quiet Heroes,” Logo TV
Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program
Treatment Box “Opioids,” Truth
Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
“Crow: The Legend,” Baobab Studios
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical
“The Star Wars Show,” YouTube.com
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program
“Black History Month Campaign,” Nickelodeon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone
“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Erin Cherry, as Brenda
“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah
“Giants,” YouTube.com
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett
“The Bay The Series,” Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Family Viewing or Special Class Program
Michela Luci, as Dana
“Dino Dana,” Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup
“Dragons: Race to the Edge,” Netflix
Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo
“Muppet Babies,” Disney Junior
Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program
Samantha Brown
“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love,” PBS
Outstanding Original Song
“You’re the One”
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Animated Program
“Making a World With My Friend”
“Peg+Cat,” PBS
Click here for the full list of winners. The remaining Daytime Emmy categories will be handed out on Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Center.