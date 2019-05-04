CBS, “The Young and the Restless” Lead Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners

The 46th annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday recognized the top achievements in daytime television.

CBS took home 12 awards, the most of any network, with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and PBS right behind at 10 awards each. With five nods, the Eye’s “The Young and the Restless” soap was the program with the most awards, while “After Forever” and “Crown: The Legend” followed with four apiece. “Sesame Street,” “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” and “The Talk” all won three awards.

Variety also nabbed an outstanding special class series Emmy for its “Actors on Actors” series. Additionally, chef Jacques Pepin was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below is a selection of Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award winners:

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

“Sesame Street,” HBO

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

“Odd Squad,” PBS

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program

“Nick Jr Color Song: RED,” Nickelodeon

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

“The Loud House,” Nickelodeon

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

“Watership Down,” Netflix

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

“Weird But True,” National Geographic Kids

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

“Ask This Old House,” PBS

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love,” PBS

Outstanding Special Class Series

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,” PBS

Outstanding Special Class Special

“Quiet Heroes,” Logo TV

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

Treatment Box “Opioids,” Truth

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

“Crow: The Legend,” Baobab Studios

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical

“The Star Wars Show,” YouTube.com

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

“Black History Month Campaign,” Nickelodeon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone

“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Erin Cherry, as Brenda

“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah

“Giants,” YouTube.com

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett

“The Bay The Series,” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Family Viewing or Special Class Program

Michela Luci, as Dana

“Dino Dana,” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup

“Dragons: Race to the Edge,” Netflix

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo

“Muppet Babies,” Disney Junior

Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program

Samantha Brown

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love,” PBS

Outstanding Original Song

“You’re the One”

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Animated Program

“Making a World With My Friend”

“Peg+Cat,” PBS

Click here for the full list of winners. The remaining Daytime Emmy categories will be handed out on Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Center.