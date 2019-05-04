×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS, “The Young and the Restless” Lead Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Actors from the CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS - Mishael Morgan, Bryton James, Victoria Rowell, Christel Khalil, and Daniel Goddard - remembers Kristoff St. John. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS ÃÂ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Bill Inoshita

The 46th annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday recognized the top achievements in daytime television.

CBS took home 12 awards, the most of any network, with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and PBS right behind at 10 awards each. With five nods, the Eye’s “The Young and the Restless” soap was the program with the most awards, while “After Forever” and “Crown: The Legend” followed with four apiece. “Sesame Street,” “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” and “The Talk” all won three awards.

Variety also nabbed an outstanding special class series Emmy for its “Actors on Actors” series. Additionally, chef Jacques Pepin was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below is a selection of Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award winners:

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series
“Sesame Street,” HBO

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
“Odd Squad,” PBS

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program
“Nick Jr Color Song: RED,” Nickelodeon

Related

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series
“The Loud House,” Nickelodeon

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
“Watership Down,” Netflix

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series
“Weird But True,” National Geographic Kids

Outstanding Lifestyle Program
“Ask This Old House,” PBS

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love,” PBS

Outstanding Special Class Series
“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,” PBS

Outstanding Special Class Special
“Quiet Heroes,” Logo TV

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program
Treatment Box “Opioids,” Truth

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
“Crow: The Legend,” Baobab Studios

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical
“The Star Wars Show,” YouTube.com

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program
“Black History Month Campaign,” Nickelodeon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee
“Giants,” YouTube.com

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone
“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Erin Cherry, as Brenda
“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah
“Giants,” YouTube.com

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett
“The Bay The Series,” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Family Viewing or Special Class Program
Michela Luci, as Dana
“Dino Dana,” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup
“Dragons: Race to the Edge,” Netflix

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo
“Muppet Babies,” Disney Junior

Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program
Samantha Brown
“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love,” PBS

Outstanding Original Song
“You’re the One”
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Animated Program
“Making a World With My Friend”
“Peg+Cat,” PBS

Click here for the full list of winners. The remaining Daytime Emmy categories will be handed out on Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Center.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Actors from the CBS series THE

    CBS, "The Young and the Restless" Lead Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners

    The 46th annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday recognized the top achievements in daytime television. CBS took home 12 awards, the most of any network, with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and PBS right behind at 10 awards each. With five nods, the Eye’s “The Young and the Restless” soap was the program with [...]

  • Issa Rae Michael B. Jordan Actors

    Variety Wins Daytime Creative Arts Emmy For 'Actors on Actors' Series

    Variety took home a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy award on Friday for its “Actors on Actors” series. “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is a production with PBS SoCal that features two actors discussing their craft and thoughts on Hollywood. The winning season includes interviews with actors promoting their television projects including: Bill Hader (“Barry”) with Jason [...]

  • Chernobyl HBO

    Listen: ‘Chernobyl’ EP Craig Mazin on Making a 'Non-Traditional' Disaster Show

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. In this week’s episode, senior features editor Danielle Turchiano talks with Craig Mazin, executive producer of HBO’s “Chernobyl,” which premieres May 6. The five-part miniseries is a dramatization of the nuclear disaster that took place just outside the titular Ukrainian town in 1986, and the far-reaching aftermath of the [...]

  • Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs at

    From R&B Star to 'Real Housewives' and Back: How Kandi Burruss Built an Empire

    Before her role on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Georgia-bred Kandi Burruss made her name in one of the biggest R&B acts of the 1990s, Xscape, whose hits “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding” and “Who Can I Run To” helped put the Southern state on the hip-pop map. At the same time, Burruss was also moonlighting [...]

  • Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rhodes, Aldis

    TV News Roundup: Showtime's 'City on a Hill' Trailer Debuts (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Showtime debuts a trailer for its upcoming drama “City on a Hill,” and MSNBC expands into weekend programming with “Saturday Night Politics With Donny Deutsch.” DATES: MSNBC‘s  “Saturday Night Politics With Donny Deutsch” will premiere this Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The new program, which is part of the network’s expansion [...]

  • CiaraVH1's Annual 'Dear Mama: A Love

    Ciara, Anthony Anderson and More Share Their Moms' Best Advice

    Mother’s Day is still over a week away, but a festive celebration for the holiday came early in Los Angeles Thursday evening, as H.E.R., La La Anthony, Anthony Anderson and more came together to celebrate their moms and moms everywhere during VH1’s annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom” tribute. Ahead of the live taping [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad