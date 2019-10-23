×

CBS Sets Six Participants in 2019-20 Writers Mentoring Program

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS
CREDIT: CBS

CBS has announced the six writers who will participate in its 2019-2020 Writers Mentoring Program.

The eight-month mentoring program, set up in 2004, aims to provide access and opportunity for writers by pairing them with a CBS executive mentor who helps them develop a new piece of material. Following the mentorship period, the writers will participate in a 16-week workshop designed to teach them everything about the television business, as well as provide them access to agents, managers, executives, showrunners and producers. 

This year’s crop of writers are Mike Diaz, who has written, directed, and produced several features and docs, Gia Gordon, whose writing has been selected for the Black List Feature Screenwriters Lab, Gabriel Ho, who started in the mailroom at WME and later worked as a writers’ assistant on TNT’s “Animal Kingdom” and Amazon’s “The Dark Tower,” Lydia Teffera, who co-wrote her first episode of network television for “God Friended Me” earlier this year, Chandra Thomas, who works as a writer, actor and producer with a background in theater, television and film, and Minoti Vaishnav, who works as an unscripted TV producer, helping develop content for NatGeo, History Channel and Netflix among other networks.

“Our initiative focuses on professional growth that we believe lay the foundation for sustainable success in a very competitive marketplace,” said Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, executive vice president of entertainment diversity, inclusion and communications at CBS Entertainment. “Now in its 17th year, the exposure, access and opportunity this program gives our writers is key in creating game-changers in our industry. Many of our alumni have gone on to become executive producers on various television shows.”

According to CBS, all the participants from last year’s program are currently staffed on shows such as “Hawaii Five-0,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Seal Team,” “Nancy Drew” and “Broke.” Writers who have previously emerged from the mentoring program include Munis Rashid, Gina Monreal, Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt, Aaron Thomas, Howard Jordan Jr., Ashley Charbonnet and Lisa Bao.

More TV

  • CBS

    CBS Sets Six Participants in 2019-20 Writers Mentoring Program

    CBS has announced the six writers who will participate in its 2019-2020 Writers Mentoring Program. The eight-month mentoring program, set up in 2004, aims to provide access and opportunity for writers by pairing them with a CBS executive mentor who helps them develop a new piece of material. Following the mentorship period, the writers will [...]

  • Alexander Vlahos (Monsieur/Philippe d'Orléans), George Blagden

    Merged Banijay-Endemol Shine Would Be Global Powerhouse in a Content-Hungry World

    If France’s Banijay Group clinches its proposed purchase of Endemol Shine, which could happen within the next few days, the deal would mark peak M&A in the international indie content world. The MO of both companies is acquiring and aggregating brands and IP, and their union would be the largest ever of its kind on [...]

  • Houston Astros' Alex Bregman reacts after

    TV Ratings: World Series Opener Down on 2018

    The Washington Nationals, making their first World Series appearance in franchise history, took game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night 5-4 over the Houston Astros. While the game might have been a thriller, according to Nielsen’s fast national ratings it looks like it will be down on last year’s opener between the Los [...]

  • Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi

    Quibi Says It Has Sold Out $150 Million First-Year Ad Inventory

    Nearly six months before Quibi is slated to hit the market, a cluster of large advertisers has committed millions in ad spending to the ambitious — and untested — premium mobile-video brainchild of Jeffrey Katzenberg. Quibi announced that it has sold out its $150 million advertising inventory for the first year. The startup’s category-exclusive ad partners [...]

  • Al Burton

    Al Burton, 'Jeffersons' and 'Diff’rent Strokes' Producer, Dies at 91

    Television producer and executive Al Burton, known for his work on “The Jeffersons” and “Diff’rent Strokes,” died Tuesday at his home in San Mateo, California. He was 91. Burton leaves behind a six-decade legacy of hit television shows that also included “One Day at a Time,” “Silver Spoons,” “Square Pegs” and “Facts of Life.” However, long [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad