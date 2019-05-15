×
CBS 2019-20 Lineup Shuffles Comedies to Fill ‘Big Bang’ Gap

Cynthia Littleton

ALL RISE -- A drama that follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.Pictured: Simone Missick as Lola CarmichaelPhoto: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: CBS

CBS is shuffling its comedy lineup in the fall as the network serves up its first primetime schedule without “The Big Bang Theory” in more than 12 years. CBS also confirmed the Tea Leoni drama “Madam Secretary” will end with its sixth season and a final 10-episode run.

CBS will add three new comedies to the lineup including the return of “Everybody Loves Raymond” alum Patricia Heaton on Thursday’s in “Carol’s Second Act.” CBS is giving drama launch pads to “Evil,” from “The Good Wife” creators, in the Thursday 10 p.m. slot and courtroom drama “All Rise” in the Monday 9 p.m. berth.

The Eye will have a big gap to fill on Thursday after this week’s final bow of “The Big Bang Theory,” long one of the pillars of CBS’ comedy block. “Young Sheldon,” the “Big Bang” prequel, slides down to the 8 p.m. anchor slot. Newcomer “The Unicorn,” starring Walton Goggins as a widower and father, lands at 8:30 p.m., followed by season seven of “Mom” and “Carol’s Second Act” at 9:30 p.m.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl called the network’s moves a bid to craft a schedule that is “stable but not sleepy, aggressive but not reckless.” Thom Sherman, senior executive VP of programming said shows like “Evil” and “The Unicorn” are examples of efforts to “push the creative boundaries of what we do and bring some different flavors to the network.”

Kahl emphasized CBS’ strength in drawing mass audiences in a fragmented world. The network has more shows that regularly command 10 million viewers or more than any other network. “The buzzword this year is reach and we do reach better than anybody,” he said.

On Monday, domestic comedy “The Neighborhood” returns in the 8 p.m. anchor slot for its second season. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” a new offering from the Chuck Lorre comedy club, slides in at 8:30 p.m. Drama “Bull” returns for its fourth season at 10 p.m. following “All Rise,” which revolves around the lives of judges, prosecutors and public defenders.

The Eye’s Tuesday and Sunday drama lineups return in tact. The procedural “FBI” is back for season two at 9 p.m., sandwiched by “NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” Wednesday is status quo with “Survivor” and “Seal Team” from 8-10 p.m., followed by “SWAT,” which relocates for its third season from the Thursday 10 p.m. berth this past season.

Friday sees “Hawaii 5-0” move up an hour to the 8 p.m. spot for its 10th season. “Magnum, P.I.” shuffles off Monday to the 9 p.m. slot followed by season 10 of “Blue Bloods.”

Saturday is a two-hour Amortization Theater showcase of crime drama reruns from 8-10 p.m. followed as ever by “48 Hours.”

On Sunday, CBS is sticking with last year’s slate of “60 Minutes,” “God Friended Me,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Madam Secretary.” Kahl singled out the freshman series “God Friended Me” as an standout for CBS from the current season. “I don’t know that there was another show that was more satisfying to see its success last year than ‘God Friended Me,’ ” he said.

MONDAY

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (new)

9 p.m.: All Rise (new)

10 p.m.: Bull

TUESDAY

8 p.m.: NCIS

9 p.m.: FBI

10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m.: Survivor

9 p.m.: Seal Team

10 p.m.: SWAT (new time period)

THURSDAY

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (new time period)

8:30 p.m.: The Unicorn (new)

9 p.m.: Mom

9:30 p.m.: Carol’s Second Act (new)

10 p.m.: Evil (new)

FRIDAY

8 p.m.: Hawaii 5-0 (new time period)

9 p.m.: Magnum, P.I. (new time period)

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 p.m.: Crimetime Saturday

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: God Friended Me

9 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

10 p.m.: Madam Secretary

(Pictured: “All Rise”)

