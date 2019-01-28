Cazzie David, Elisa Kalani Comedy Series ‘Half-Empty’ Scores Pilot Order at Amazon

Amazon has given out a pilot order to the comedy “Half-Empty.”

The series was co-written by Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani, with David also set to star in the series. it follows a sardonic college student whose overactive imagination leads to catastrophic thinking and an endless chain of social disasters.

David and Kalani will also executive produce. Sarah Heyward will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Augustine Frizzell will direct and executive produce the pilot. Frizzell most recently directed the pilot for “Euphoria” at HBO. She is also attached to direct the feature “Stoned Alone” at Fox with Ryan Reynolds producing. Annapurna TV’s Sue Naegle and Ali Krug will produce “Half-Empty.” Annapurna and Endeavor Content will produce.

“It’s been a delightful collaboration,” said David. “Although I have nothing to base that on, having never collaborated.”

This marks the first formal TV project for both David, the daughter of Larry David, and Kalani. The pair previously created the web series “Eighty-Sixed.” David also appeared as an actress in the shows “CollegeHumor Originals” and “Hannah Montana.”

David is repped by WME. Kalani is repped by Management 360. Frizzell is repped by WME, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Heyward is repped by UTA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.