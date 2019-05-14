×
Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba Among 11 to Join Cate Blanchett in FX’s ‘Mrs. America’

FX has rounded out the main cast of the upcoming drama series “Mrs. America” starring Cate Blanchett.

11 actors and actresses have signed on to the nine-episode series, which tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Blanchett. The series is slated to launch in 2020.

The newly announced cast members and the characters they will play are:

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm – Chisholm not only made history as the first African American Congresswoman, but also became the first African American candidate to run for President from a national political party when she launched her unprecedented 1972 campaign.

Aduba is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Schreck Rose.

Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem – Steinem was the most recognizable leader of the women’s movement, who co-founded Ms. Magazine and played a major part in the effort to pass the ERA.

Related

Byrne is repped by CAA and RGM Artists.

Kayli Carter as Pamela – Pamela, a fictional character, is a young, impressionable housewife who is an early member of Phyllis’ anti-ERA movement.

Carter is repped by ICM Partners.

Ari Graynor as Brenda Feigen-Fasteau – A Harvard-educated lawyer, Feigen-Fasteau was a young feminist in the women’s movement who co-founded Ms. Magazine with Steinem and helped the feminist effort to pass the ERA.

Graynor is repped by UTA, Management 360, Viewpoint, and Lichter Grossman.

Melanie Lynskey as Rosemary Thomson – Thomson was a homemaker in Schlafley’s inner circle who eagerly joined her fight against the ERA.

Lynskey is repped by Gersh.

James Marsden as Phil Crane – Crane was a conservative congressman from Phyllis’ home state of Illinois and one of her most powerful allies.

Marsden is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug – A leading figure in the feminist movement, Abzug was a three-term Congresswoman who spearheaded the effort to pass the ERA.

Martindale is repped by Gersh.

Sarah Paulson as Alice – Alice, a fictional character, is Phyllis’ best friend who joins Phyllis’ efforts to block the ERA.

Paulson is repped by CAA.

John Slattery as Fred Schlafy – Phyllis’ husband was a prominent lawyer, GOP donor and anti-communist.

Slattery is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment.

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Eleanor Schlafly – Eleanor is Fred’s unmarried sister and a close confidante of Phyllis. Eleanor is a devoted aunt to Phyllis’ six children.

Tripplehorn is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan – Known as the mother of the women’s movement, Friedan wrote The Feminine Mystique and co-founded the National Women’s Political Caucus. She was an active proponent of the ERA.

Ullman is repped by CAA and Hamilton Hodell.

FX also announced that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who most recently co-wrote and directed the Marvel film “Captain Marvel,” will direct the first two episodes of the series and serve as executive producers.

Mrs. America” is written and executive produced by Dahvi Waller, who will also serve as showrunner. Stacey Sher, Coco Francini, Boden, Fleck, and Blanchett also executive produce, with Micah Schraft serving as co-executive producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

(Pictured: Sarah Paulson, left; Uzo Aduba, right)

