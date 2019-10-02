×

‘Catastrophe’ Producer Avalon Hires Laura Kennedy as CEO

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Laura Kennedy has joined Avalon Group, the management, events, and production business that makes shows including “Catastrophe” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” Kennedy will be CEO and on the board at Avalon. She started this week and will work out of the U.K.- and U.S.-based firm’s L.A. base.

With Kennedy on board, company founders Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner become co-executive chairmen.

The new recruit joins Avalon after working at Lionsgate for more than a decade, most recently as COO of its TV division. During her tenure at Lionsgate, Kennedy, who featured in the Variety Power of Women L.A. Impact Report in 2018, led transactions such as its acquisitions of Debmar-Mercury, Pilgrim and 3 Arts.

“Laura’s record at Lionsgate speaks for itself. She is an exceptionally talented executive, and we are delighted she has chosen to return to Avalon,” said Thoday. “It’s very rare to have the opportunity to bring someone in who understands the company’s DNA, and we are all looking forward to the future in this exciting environment for creative talent.”

“They have built a phenomenal business, with an impressive talent roster and a high-quality production slate,” Kennedy said of her new employer. “I am honored to be granted the opportunity to work with them, and am excited to lead the next phase of the company’s growth.”

Avalon has been in the news in recent days as the company behind the reboot of satirical puppet series “Spitting Image.” It is thought to be close to securing a deal for a contemporary version of the show, which would feature modern-day political and entertainment icons such as Donald Trump and Kanye West.

More TV

  • Alyson HanniganLondon Film and Comic Con,

    Alyson Hannigan to Host Food Network's 'Girl Scout Cookie Championship'

    Get ready for some supercharged Thin Mints and tantalizing Trefoils. Food Network has ordered “The Girl Scout Cookie Championship” dessert competition series to be hosted by “How I Met Your Mother” star Alyson Hannigan. The four-part series will challenge professional bakers to turn traditional Girl Scout cookies into “decadent and delicious dessert creations,” per Food [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Kew Media Distribution Signs Distribution Deal With Participant

    Kew Media Distribution has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Participant, the L.A.-based company behind “Spotlight,” “Green Book” and “Roma,” to start handling global television and digital rights on some new projects from Participant. As part of the deal, Kew Media will distribute Participant’s socially and politically engaged documentaries and narrative feature films, as well [...]

  • Miley Cyrus at the 2019 iHeartRadio

    Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello Take the Stage for iHeartRadio's TV Special

    Miley Cyrus’ covers of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, Camila Cabello’s performances of brand new  singles “Liar” and “Shameless,” and several surprise collaborations were just a few highlights from the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will air as a two-night television special on the CW tonight (Oct. 1) and tomorrow (Oct. 2) from 8 to [...]

  • Brett Weitz Thom Hinkle

    TBS, TNT General Manager Brett Weitz Adds TruTV to Purview

    WarnerMedia’s Brett Weitz is officially adding another domain to his purview: the general manager of TBS and TNT has now been tasked with overseeing TruTV, and will manage all three networks and steer the creative executive teams and development for TBS, TNT and TruTV in Los Angeles and New York. Additionally, Thom Hinkle, most recently [...]

  • An Emmy statue is displayed during

    TV News Roundup: Television Academy Announces Winners of the 71st Engineering Emmy Awards

    In today’s TV news roundup, Tinder offers a first look at “Swipe Night” and the Television Academy announces the recipients of the 71st Engineering Emmy Awards.  FIRST LOOKS Tinder released the trailer for its upcoming interactive series entitled “Swipe Night.“ The show follows four characters (including the audience) on their journey to the end of [...]

  • Lil Nas X Returns to the

    Lil Nas X Returns to the Studio Where He Made ‘Old Town Road’ (Watch)

    As part of his interview with Gayle King for an episode of “CBS This Morning” that aired this morning, Lil Nas X returned to the studio where he recorded his global smash single “Old Town Road.”    The 20-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, took Gayle King to the Atlanta studio where he paid $50 [...]

  • GRAND HOTEL - ABC's "Grand Hotel"

    'Grand Hotel' Canceled After One Season at ABC

    ABC has pulled the plug on “Grand Hotel” after a single season, Variety has confirmed. Based on the original Spanish series and starring Demian Bichir, Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sanchez, “Grand Hotel” provided an upstairs/downstairs look at the scandals and secrets of both the Mendoza family and the staff that works for them. The show was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad