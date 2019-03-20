Hulu Announces ‘Castle Rock’ Season 2 Cast, Led by Lizzy Caplan

Hulu has announced the star-studded cast for season two of “Castle Rock,” which will be led by Tim Robbins, “Masters of Sex” actress Lizzy Caplan, and “Eighth Grade” standout Elsie Fisher.

Season two will center around Annie Wilkes, Stephen King’s nurse from hell, who gets waylaid in the town of Castle Rock as a feud between warring clans comes to a boil.

Caplan will play Wilkes, a superfan battling to overcome mental health issues. Wilkes is the central antagonist in King’s 1987 novel “Misery,” and the character was played by Kathy Bates in the 1990 film adaptation. Bates won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for the role.

Robbins’ character, Reginald “Pop” Merrill, is the Patriarch of King’s iconic crime family. Pop is dying of cancer and at a reckoning with his family, as John “Ace” Merrill, who will be played by Garrett Hedlun, is trying to take over and is threatening a fragile peace with nearby Jerusalem’s Lot.

Elsie Fisher, meanwhile, will portray Wilkes’ home-schooled teenage daughter, Joy, who is starting to have questions about her mother’s sanity.

The cast for the forthcoming season also includes Yusra Warsama, “Captain Phillips” star Barkhad Abdi, and Matthew Alan.

“Castle Rock,” which premiered in July, 2018, is Hulu’s second series from the King universe. The partnership began with “11.22.63,” based on the novel of the same name. The streamer reported that within its first day of launch, “Castle Rock” became the most successful first season Hulu Original when considering consumption and reach.

The show comes from executive producers and showrunners Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason. JJ Abrams, Mark Lafferty, Ben Stephenson, Liz Glotzer and King himself also serve as executive producers. Bad Robot Prods. in association with Warner Bros Television produces.

The first season of “Castle Rock” starred Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy and Terry O’Quinn.