×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hulu Announces ‘Castle Rock’ Season 2 Cast, Led by Lizzy Caplan

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Hulu has announced the star-studded cast for season two of “Castle Rock,” which will be led by Tim Robbins, “Masters of Sex” actress Lizzy Caplan, and “Eighth Grade” standout Elsie Fisher.

Season two will center around Annie Wilkes, Stephen King’s nurse from hell, who gets waylaid in the town of Castle Rock as a feud between warring clans comes to a boil.

Caplan will play Wilkes, a superfan battling to overcome mental health issues. Wilkes is the central antagonist in King’s 1987 novel “Misery,” and the character was played by Kathy Bates in the 1990 film adaptation. Bates won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for the role.

Robbins’ character, Reginald “Pop” Merrill, is the Patriarch of King’s iconic crime family. Pop is dying of cancer and at a reckoning with his family, as John “Ace” Merrill, who will be played by Garrett Hedlun, is trying to take over and is threatening a fragile peace with nearby Jerusalem’s Lot.

Elsie Fisher, meanwhile, will portray Wilkes’ home-schooled teenage daughter, Joy, who is starting to have questions about her mother’s sanity.

The cast for the forthcoming season also includes Yusra Warsama, “Captain Phillips” star Barkhad Abdi, and Matthew Alan.

“Castle Rock,” which premiered in July, 2018, is Hulu’s second series from the King universe. The partnership began with “11.22.63,” based on the novel of the same name. The streamer reported that within its first day of launch, “Castle Rock” became the most successful first season Hulu Original when considering consumption and reach.

The show comes from executive producers and showrunners Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason. JJ Abrams, Mark Lafferty, Ben Stephenson, Liz Glotzer and King himself also serve as executive producers. Bad Robot Prods. in association with Warner Bros Television produces.

The first season of “Castle Rock” starred Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy and Terry O’Quinn.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • Mindy Kaling

    Mindy Kaling, Netflix Team for Comedy Series Based on Her Childhood

    Netflix has ordered a coming-of-age comedy series inspired by the life of Mindy Kaling, Variety has learned. The untitled series, which has received a 10-episode order, was co-created by Kaling and Lang Fisher, with the latter also set to serve as showrunner. The series will follow the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American [...]

  • How I Met Your Mother spinoff

    TV Writers Earn More on Packaged Shows (Study)

    Amid Hollywood’s bitter agency-versus-writers battle, United Talent Agency has issued a robust defense of its television packaging activity. In a three-season study released Wednesday, UTA asserted that its TV writer clients earn $3,374 more per episode on shows the agency packages than on those it does not package. The study also found that writers saved [...]

  • Days of Our Lives General Hospital

    2019 Daytime Emmy Nominees Announced

    “Days of our Lives,” “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless” lead the list of shows with the most Daytime Emmy nominations in 2019. “Days of our Lives” has received the largest total number of nominations across series in all categories, including Creative Arts, this year with 27 noms. It has earned top nominations [...]

  • Gavin Purcell

    Gavin Purcell Signs Overall Deal at Universal Television

    Writer and producer Gavin Purcell has signed an overall deal at Universal Television for both scripted and unscripted programming. The deal marks a homecoming of sorts for Purcell, who previously worked as a producer and writer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” helping the show win the Emmy in 2015 for social TV experience [...]

  • Viacom HQ LA

    Viacom Stock Takes Hit Amid DirecTV Battle

    Viacom shares have taken a hit in trading Wednesday, a day after the company went public with its brewing battle over a new carriage agreement with AT&T’s DirecTV. Viacom shares were down more than 5% by midday, dropping to $26.05. On Tuesday afternoon, Viacom began warning viewers that its channels may go dark as of [...]

  • Ava DuVernay Sets Anthology Series 'Cherish

    Ava DuVernay Sets Romance Anthology Series 'Cherish the Day' at OWN (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has given out a straight-to-series order for an anthology that hails from Ava DuVernay, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is titled “Cherish the Day.” Each season, the anthology series chronicles the romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The season-long narrative will unfold to reveal [...]

  • Dora the Exlorer Paw Patrol Rugrats

    Nickelodeon at 40: Breaking Down the Big Hits From 'Dora' to 'SpongeBob'

    As Nickelodeon turns 40, Variety breaks down some of the network’s most important titles to date. “All That” “All That” launched careers in its 1994-2005 run, and is being resurrected with a new cast and many of the same producers this summer. “It just seemed like a quirky, different hang out for kids,” says original [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad