‘Castle Rock’: Paul Sparks Joins Lizzy Caplan in Season 2 Cast

Hulu has cast Paul Sparks to replace Garrett Hedlund as John “Ace” Merrill for the second season of “Castle Rock.” Sparks will star alongside Lizzy Caplan, whose casting was previously announced.

The character is a legendary bully who is taking over his uncle’s (Tim Robbins) businesses and jeopardizing the unsteady peace with nearby Jerusalem’s Lot. Hedlund had already filmed a few scenes, which will now be reshot. Deadline first reported the recasting news.

In Season 2 of the J.J. Abrams and Stephen King series, a feud between warring factions comes to a head when nurse Annie Wilkes (Caplan) is waylaid in Castle Rock. The budding psychopath is a younger version of the character played by Kathy Bates in the film adaption of King’s novel “Misery.” The second season will also star Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher, and Matthew Alan.

Sparks has starred in drama series such as “House of Cards” and “Boardwalk Empire,” and he recently wrapped production on Season 2 of Starz’s “Sweetbitter.”

“Castle Rock” is a reimagining of King’s most infamous characters, set in one universe. Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Vince Calandra, King and Liz Glotzer. “Castle Rock” hails from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.