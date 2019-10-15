×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Rogue One’ Writer Tony Gilroy Joins Cassian Andor ‘Star Wars’ Series at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tony Gilroy
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The planned Disney Plus series centered on “Rogue One” character Cassian Andor is bringing in the film’s co-writer, Tony Gilroy, Variety has learned exclusively.

Gilroy is set to write the pilot for the series in addition to directing multiple episodes. He will work alongside Stephen Schiff, who remains onboard as showrunner. No official premiere date has been set, but Disney had previously indicated the show would debut in 2021.

The untitled show focuses on Rebel agent Andor prior to the events of “Rogue One” in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. The show has been described as a “spy thriller” when plans for it were first revealed last year. It was also previously announced that Diego Luna would return as Andor, while Alan Tudyk is set to reprise his role as K-2SO, Andor’s droid sidekick.

In addition to his work on “Rogue One,” Gilroy’s other screenwriting credits include the Jason Bourne film franchise as well as films like “Michael Clayton,” “The Devil’s Advocate,” and “Dolores Claiborne.” He also directed “Michael Clayton,” for which he earned Oscar nominations for both best original screenplay and best director. Gilroy also directed 2012’s “The Bourne Legacy.”

“Rogue One” was the first live-action standalone “Star Wars” film outside of the three existing trilogies. The film followed the team of Rebel spies who stole the plans for the Death Star, leading into the events of “Star Wars: A New Hope.” It was released in 2016 and went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Disney Plus is set to launch on Nov. 12. Among the titles that will be available at launch is “The Mandalorian,” a live-action “Star Wars” series that hails from Jon Favreau starring Pedro Pascal in the title role. Ewan McGregor also recently confirmed that he will reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a limited series that is scheduled to shoot next year. Other big-ticket shows in the works at Disney Plus include multiple limited series based on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Hawkeye, and Scarlet Witch and Vision.

On the film side, “Star Wars: The The Rise of Skywalker” is due to hit theaters in December. “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are currently working on a new “Star Wars” film trilogy, as is “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson. Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind Kevin Feige is also developing a “Star Wars” film alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

More TV

  • Netflix Acquires Rights to Turkish Prison

    Netflix Acquires Rights to Turkish Prison Drama 'Avlu'

    Netflix has taken global rights to the first season of “Avlu,” the Turkish adaption of Fremantle’s hit Australian prison drama “Wentworth.” Produced by Hayri Aslan and Limon Film, “Avlu” is set in a female prison in Istanbul, and has the same characters as the Australian original, all trying to survive life behind bars. The deal with Netflix was brokered by [...]

  • Gina Rodriguez'Someone Great' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Gina Rodriguez Apologizes After Rapping N-Word in Deleted Instagram Video

    “Jane The Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has released an apology video shortly after she used the N-word while rapping along to a Fugees song in a video posted to her Instagram story. In the original video, which has since been deleted, Rodriguez raps along to “Ready or Not” while having her hair and makeup done. [...]

  • Tom Succession

    'Succession' Season 2 Finale Scores Over 1 Million Viewers

    “Succession” concluded its second season with a tense Roy family yacht trip, watched by over 1 million total viewers. According to HBO, 1.1 million total viewers tuned in to Sunday’s finale across all platforms, which is up 12% on the season 1 closer which garnered 1 million sets of eyeballs. The premium cabler expects total [...]

  • 100 Días para Enamorarse

    Pierluigi Gazzolo on Viacom International Studios, the Spanish-language Market

    CANNES —  The L.A. Screenings represented the coming out of Viacom International Studios, which hit the market, then Conecta Fiction in Spain, with a powerful presentation of trailers. The Conecta Fiction lineup signaled that VIS is also open to co-production and collaboration with creators in not only Latin America but far beyond; “To Catch a [...]

  • Lagardere Acquires Spanish Outfit Veranda; Launches

    Lagardere Launches New Production Label Cameron's

    Lagardère Studios is ramping up its content strategy with launch of Cameron’s, a new production label dedicated to international programming. Cameron’s is being created by Jean-Charles Felli and Christophe Tomas, who previously founded Save Ferris Studios. The label will be delivering content mainly for streaming services. Felli and Tomas have tapped Gregory Cantien as managing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad