'Cash Cab' Revival Coming to Bravo

Will Thorne

Cash Cab” just keeps on coming back.

The game show, which originally aired on Discovery from 2005 to 2012 and was resurrected again for a two-year run in 2017, is now being resurrected once more, this time by Bravo. The NBCU owned network has announced that comedian Ben Bailey will also be returning to host the show’s newest iteration.

In “Cash Cab,” New Yorkers and tourists to the Big Apple get the chance to test their knowledge and win money in the iconic Cash Cab. The Bravo version will feature an upgraded car and more questions focused towards pop culture lovers. Each episode will feature three games, and much like the original series it will all start the second the contestant enters the Cash Cab. If the passenger can answer enough questions correctly before making it to their destination, they’ll win big bucks. However, three wrong answers and they’re kicked out of the Cash Cab and back on the street.

The news of “Cash Cab”‘s revival comes two months after Bravo announced a modern-day reboot of “Blind Date,” which is set to update the show for 2019 “with social media trends and diverse couples of all ethnicities, ages and sexual orientations.”

“Cash Cab” is produced by Lion Television with Tony Tackaberry, Allison Corn, PJ Morrison and Stan Hsue serving as executive producers. Bailey also serves as an executive producer. He is repped by Jonathan Brandstein at MCE, Peter Pappalardo at Artist Group International, and Jeff B Cohen at Cohen Gardner LLP.

