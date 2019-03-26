×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cartoon Network’s ‘Victor and Valentino’ to Debut in U.S., Latin America on Saturday

By
Terry Flores

Terry's Most Recent Stories

View All
A still from Cartoon Network’s “Victor and Valentino,” episode titled “Folk Art Foes”

The folklore of Mesoamerica will come to life in Cartoon Network’s colorful new series “Victor and Valentino,” which premieres in the U.S. and Latin America on Saturday, March 30.

The series follows the antics of the titular half-brothers as they learn to get along while unraveling the mysteries of the quirky little town of Monte Macabre, where they are spending the summer with their grandmother. Each episode will introduce the boys to a new myth or legend while featuring authentic storytelling and inclusive characters.

The series is the brainchild of Diego Molano, who first thought of the premise back in the early 2000s, when he was finishing up his education at the Maryland Institute College of Art.

“‘Victor and Valentino’ was my senior thesis, but it actually didn’t start out as a show. I turned it in as a video game,” Molano explains. “It was a kind of cooperative game where each little boy had different abilities and you had to do stuff to get to the goal.” He ended up working for an architecture firm at the time, but continued developing the characters. “The idea never really died in my head.”

Related

Eventually Molano found himself in California, interning at Titmouse, and he decided to dust off the idea, but as a TV show. “I spent some time developing it into a pitch bible and I pitched it all over the place,” he says. “I ended up going with Cartoon Network because they offered a lot of creative freedom. They’re allowing me do the show that I want to do, which is not what other places offered.”

Telling these particular stories his way is very important to Molano because it represents the Latin culture, something he says that’s been done very little in animation.

“In animation, Latino representation has been very low,” he says. “I can count on my fingers how many Latino shows there’ve been. It’s cool to have the opportunity to make one, and to do it in a way where it shows our ancestry because of the myths. It’s just cool that I get to make the show that I wished was on TV when I was a little boy.”

Molano extends that diversity into his creative staff. “Yeah, absolutely. Because America’s diverse, I want the show to be as diverse as possible.”

The show has a wealth of myths and legends to pull from, Molano says. “It’s based on Mesoamerican mythology, which includes the Aztecs, the Olmecs, the Toltecs, the Zapotecs, the Mixtecs, the Incas and the Mayans. I’ve never seen that before. Growing up, that’s what fascinated me.”

One legend that hasn’t made it to the show just yet is that of Quetzalcoatl. But Molano says it will be coming soon.

“The god Quetzalcoatl has a lot of really cool myths throughout Mesoamerica,” explains Molano. “And what I like about it is the idea that he’s a creator god, but he’s also feathered serpent. He’s also a god of wind, a god of corn, a god of the people — he created people. He’s a god of abundance, and food and love and art.” That’s a lot to play with, he says.

Molano, who was one of Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch in 2018, notes that both the rambunctious Victor and the more serious Valentino are aspects of himself as growing up, so it’s not much a surprise that he voices Victor in the series. The added plus is that the series is voiced in both English  Spanishs. And his hoarse voice proves it.

“Victor’s based on me as a kid and so is Valentino. I know Victor better than anyone, and I figured, why not voice Victor,” Molano explains. “I know Spanish, so why not voice Victor in Spanish as well.”

Every episode is available in Spanish on the CN App and On Demand. Cartoon Network exec produces the series.

The series premieres with four episodes at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT simultaneously in the U.S. and Latin America on Saturday, March 30.

“Victor and Valentino” come full circle today, March 26, however, with the debut of the “Victor and Valentino” game on the recently launched Cartoon Network Arcade app, free to download in the App Store and on Google Play. The game is called “Monster Kicks” and allows players to use the boys’ soccer skills to fight supernatural monsters. Fans also can collect the first sets of figures of the main characters and the mythical creatures introduced in the premiere episode with the new app.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More Gaming

  • A still from Cartoon Network’s “Victor

    Cartoon Network's 'Victor and Valentino' to Debut in U.S., Latin America on Saturday

    The folklore of Mesoamerica will come to life in Cartoon Network’s colorful new series “Victor and Valentino,” which premieres in the U.S. and Latin America on Saturday, March 30. The series follows the antics of the titular half-brothers as they learn to get along while unraveling the mysteries of the quirky little town of Monte [...]

  • Funcom Unveils Cosmic Horror Game 'Moons

    Funcom Unveils Cosmic Horror Game 'Moons of Madness'

    Publisher Funcom and developer Rock Pocket Games are working on a new cosmic horror video game called “Moons of Madness,” they revealed on Tuesday. Set on Mars in the not-so-distant future, it mixes scientific exploration with Lovecraftian horror. The player is Shane Newehart, a technician stationed in a secret research base on the Red Planet. [...]

  • 'Metro Exodus' Releases Meaty Ranger Update

    'Metro Exodus' Releases Meaty Ranger Update With New Game+ Mode

    The first “Metro Exodus” patch is here, bringing the “Ranger Update” to players with a slew of new features and improvements. In a post on the official “Metro Exodus” blog, developer 4A Games described some of the changes coming to the game as part of the 6 GB update. Players can now take part in [...]

  • Electronic Arts Logo

    EA Laying Off 350 People, About 4% of Staff

    Electronic Arts is laying off about 350 of its 9,000-person staff, CEO Andrew Wilson announced in a blog post on its website Tuesday. In the brief, open letter, Wilson noted that the move was made to “address our challenges and prepare for the opportunities ahead,” and to “better deliver on our commitments, refine our organization [...]

  • Oxford Researcher Blames ESA Reaction For

    Oxford Researcher Blames ESA Reaction for Prolonged Gaming Addiction Crisis

    Regulation, sin taxes, and fines are coming for the game industry globally, and you can thank the Entertainment Software Association’s mishandling of concerns raised about addiction for that, according to Andrew Przybylski, experimental psychologist and director of research at the Oxford Internet Institute. In a talk on the science of video game addiction at the [...]

  • "Skyworld" Brings Demonic Real-Time Strategy to

    'Skyworld' Brings Demonic Real-Time Strategy to PlayStation VR

    Real-Time Strategy game “Skyworld” is now available on PlayStation VR, developer Vertigo Games announced Tuesday. “Skyworld“ features a full single-player campaign where players defend the universe against an invasion of demons, as well as online match-making. Throughout the campaign the player builds up their army, with 16 available units currently available including Siege Tanks and [...]

  • 'Trover Saves the Universe' Dated For

    'Trover Saves the Universe' Dated for May PS4, PSVR Release

    Squanch Games announced that comedy action game “Trover Saves the Universe” is arriving this May on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR. The game will be available for purchase on May 31 for PlayStation 4 owners, and up for grabs for PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam on June 4. Beginning today, those interested [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad