Cartoon Network Adds New Adventure Comedies ‘Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart’ and ‘Tig N’ Seek’

Two new original adventure comedies are coming to Cartoon Network’s programming: “Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart” and “Tig N’ Seek.”

Cartoon Network viewers will get their feline fix with these new shows. Parker Simmons’ “Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart” features a samurai cat named Sheriff Mao Mao as he fights crime with his anthropomorphic friends. “Tig N’ Seek” follows an 8-year-old sleuth who solves mysteries throughout Wee Gee city with his gadget savvy partner Gweeseeks — who is none other than a cat.

“Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart” will debut Monday, July 1 at 6:10 p.m. and “Tig N’ Seek” is expected to come out in 2020.

Cartoon Network has also announced the return of two shows. Best friends Oscar and Hedgehog will return to the monster-filled fantasy “Summer Camp Island” on Sunday, June 23 at noon. George Gendi’s buddy comedy “Apple & Onion” will also return with the all star cast of YouTube star Timothy DeLaGhetto, Sue Perkins of “The Great British Bake Off,” Stephen Fry, Paul Scheer, and Richard Ayoade. Previous episodes for both shows are available on the CN App an On demand.

All four shows were piloted as part of the studio’s global Artists Program, a development lab for new series.