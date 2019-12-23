Limited Series of Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ in Development at FX

A re-imagination of Stephen King’s 1974 novel “Carrie” is possibly headed for the small screen — this time as a limited TV series at FX, Variety has learned.

The project is in the very early stages of development. The most recent iteration of “Carrie” came in the form of the 2013 Sony-Screen Gems film, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore, directed by Kimberly Pierce and penned by Lawrence D. Cohen and Roberto Aguiire-Sacasa.

Other versions have included “Carrie: The Musical,” which first debuted on Broadway in 1988, a “Carrie” TV movie in 2002 from director David Carson and writer Bryan Fuller, and of course the 1976 Brian De Palma film, which earned Sissy Spacek a best actress nomination and Piper Laurie a best support actress nomination at the 1977 Academy Awards.

“Carrie” isn’t the only Stephen King title currently being adapted. Among them, “Jerusalem’s Lot” is being brought to life at Epix, starring Adrien Brody, while “The Dark Half” is being adapted as a movie at MGM, with “Her Smell” director Alex Ross Perry attached to direct. Additionally, CBS All Access is in the midst of casting its televised version of “The Stand,” adding Greg Kinnear, Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard, and Whoopi Goldberg to its roster of talent.