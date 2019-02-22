Fox Casts Three Leads in ‘Patty’s Auto’ Pilot

Fox has announced the casting of three lead characters for its multi-cam comedy pilot “Patty’s Auto,” including the eponymous Patty.

Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic, an auto repair shop with all female mechanics, the project centers on Patty, the intimidating owner of Patty’s Auto who will be played by “Straight Outta Compton” alumna Carra Patterson.

Patty makes it her mission to empower her female employees who include Jenna, to be played by “Schitt’s Creek” standout Sarah Levy, and Liza, who will be played by “Lethal Weapon” actress Paola Lázaro. The former is described as an insecure service technician in the throes of a divorce, while the latter is a service technician from Puerto Rico who works hard and parties harder.

Patterson is repped by Innovative Artists and Robyn Bluestone, Lázaro is repped by UTA, and Sarah Levy is repped by Play Management, Authentic Talent, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman.

Fox also announced it has lined up Betsy Thomas to direct the pilot, and she will also co-executive produce.

“The Big C” creator Darlene Hunt will serve as writer and EP. Hunt recently worked on ABC’s revival of “Roseanne” and “The Conners.” Her other credits include “Good Girls Revolt,” “90210,” and “The Goldbergs.”

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will also executive produce via their Brownstone Productions banner. Patrice Banks will serve as consulting producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Brownstone is under an overall deal, will produce.

The show will be a co-production between Warner Bros. and Fox Entertainment.