‘Carpool Karaoke’ Renewed by Apple for Season 3

“Carpool Karaoke” hasn’t driven off into the sunset quite yet.

The CBS Television Studios-produced Apple series has been renewed for a third season, which has already started production and will feature an episode with the cast of “Stranger Things.”

Based on a popular segment from Corden’s CBS talk series “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities riding around in cars together and singing songs. The series premiered in August 2017 and is available to subscribers of Apple Music, the tech giant’s music subscription service regularly priced at $9.99 per month, via the Apple TV app.

The series features a unique pairing of celebrities in each episode, with previous combos including John Legend with Alicia Keys, and Billy Eichner with Metallica. Corden also appeared in at least two episodes of the previous season alongside Will Smith and LeBron James. Other notable “Carpool” offerings from the past include in episode with Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family, and a “Game of Thrones” heavy episode with stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

The show received an Emmy in 2018 for “Outstanding Short Form Variety Series” and received another nomination in the same category yesterday. CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 produce the series, with Corden, Ben Winston, and Eric Pankowski serving as executive producers.