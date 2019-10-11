‘Carnival Row’ Creator Travis Beacham Exits Series, Erik Oleson Joins as Season 2 Showrunner

“Carnival Row” will be going into its second season without the man who originally created it.
Variety has confirmed that Travis Beacham, whose Black List script served as the inspiration for the series, is departing the series. Beacham co-created the series adaptation with Rene Echevarria, the latter of whom was the show’s original showrunner. Both will remain executive producers on the series.
Marc Guggenheim began serving as showrunner during reshoots on Season 1, but he will now be scaling back his involvement in the series with Erik Oleson taking over as showrunner on Season 2.
“Carnival Row” will be going into its second season without the man who originally created it. Variety has confirmed that Travis Beacham, whose Black List script served as the inspiration for the series, is departing the series. Beacham co-created the series adaptation with Rene Echevarria, the latter of whom was the show’s original showrunner. Both [...]
In today’s TV news roundup, Urban Movie Channel has commissioned the new docuseries “Behind Her Faith,” and Disney Channel has greenlit family dance competition series, “Disney Fam Jam.” GREENLIGHTS AMC Networks’ Urban Movie Channel has commissioned “Behind Her Faith,“ a new docuseries from writer/director Paula Bryant-Ellis. Executive produced by “Insecure” star Jay Ellis and “Black [...]
Ryan Murphy spoke movingly about Dana Walden’s role in his family life and career development at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon Friday at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. Murphy, creator of “American Horror Story” and “Pose,” shared the story of his youngest son, Ford, being diagnosed with neuroblastoma as he introduced Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studios [...]
Disney-ABC executive Dana Walden talked about the importance of being a role model for young women and her commitment to helping fund cancer research Friday at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime. The chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment was recognized for her fundraising work with UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. [...]
Jennifer Aniston has never considered herself powerful. “It’s funny, I’ve never actually thought of myself as ‘powerful.’ Strong, yes. But powerful, not [really],” Aniston, one of Variety‘s six Power of Women honorees, said on Friday at the Beverly Wilshire. “It’s a distinction I’ve actually been thinking about a lot lately because that word — ‘power’ [...]
Shepard Smith, a veteran Fox News Channel veteran who tried to report events with a down-the-middle attitude despite the network’s political leanings, is leaving the cable-news outlet where he has held forth for years – in an abrupt move that caught even his colleagues by surprise. Smith was one of the original hires at the [...]
The CW is getting into the mixed martial arts ring. Variety has learned that the broadcaster is developing a one-hour drama about a young woman who begins training in MMA. Titled “American Fighter,” the series follows JoJo Raines, who has a dead end life in a dead end town, hanging out with her friends because [...]