‘Carnival Row’ Creator Travis Beacham Exits Series, Erik Oleson Joins as Season 2 Showrunner

“Carnival Row” will be going into its second season without the man who originally created it.

Variety has confirmed that Travis Beacham, whose Black List script served as the inspiration for the series, is departing the series. Beacham co-created the series adaptation with Rene Echevarria, the latter of whom was the show’s original showrunner. Both will remain executive producers on the series.

Marc Guggenheim began serving as showrunner during reshoots on Season 1, but he will now be scaling back his involvement in the series with Erik Oleson taking over as showrunner on Season 2.

