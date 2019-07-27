×

‘Carnival Row’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Will Thorne

Carnival Row
Amazon has renewed “Carnival Row” for a second season.

The news comes before the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne show has even debuted.

The series is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist under the onerous laws of humanity. Vignette (Delevingne) and Philo (Bloom) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette also harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

Carnival Row” is based on Travis Beacham’s feature script “A Killing on Carnival Row.” Beacham and Bloom serve as executive producers along with Marc Guggenheim, René Echevarria, and Jon Amiel. The series hails from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

The series also stars David Gyasi as Agreus, a mysteriously wealthy faun who moves into an affluent human neighborhood in defiance of the social order, Karla Crome as Tourmaline, a quick-witted faerie poet driven from her war-torn homeland, “Game of Thrones” star Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear, the regal and cunning matriarch of the powerful family that rules the city of The Burgue, “Chernobyl” lead Jared Harris as Absalom Breakspear, the imperious and secretive Chancellor of the Burgue, and Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose, a young woman who sees in Agreus an opportunity to turn her aristocratic family’s fading fortunes around.

Season 1 of “Carnival Row” debuts on August 30.

