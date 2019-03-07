Carlton Cuse Stands Down as ‘Jack Ryan’ Showrunner for Season 3

Carlton Cuse will not be returning as showrunner for season three of “Jack Ryan,” Variety has learned.

The former “Lost” helmer will stay on as Executive Producer, and Amazon has launched a search to find a replacement showrunner for the John Krasinski thriller series.

News of Cuse’s departure comes less than a month after the show was renewed for a third season by Amazon. He originally partnered with former “Lost” writer Graham Roland to bring the Tom Clancy adaptation to the small screen.

Cuse will likely now turn his attention to Netflix’s “Locke & Key,” which he is set to co-run with Meredith Averill. The show is currently shooting, but no premiere date has yet been announced.

Produced by Paramount Television, “Jack Ryan” was originally given a two-season order in 2016. Season one premiered last year to mostly positive reviews — mainly for star John Krasinski, who plays the titular CIA operative.

In addition to Paramount, the series is produced by Cuse’s Genre Arts, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, and David Ellison’s Skydance Television. Cuse, Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller serve as executive producers. Lindsey Springer, Mace Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein, and Skydance’s Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also executive produce the second season, which is slated to premiere later this year, with Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producer.

The news was first reported by Deadline.