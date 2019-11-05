×

Cara Delevingne to Host Practical Joke Show for Quibi

Will Thorne

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne is the latest name to join the Quibi content push.

The “Suicide Squad” and “Carnival Row” actor is set to host and executive produce a practical joke-based show for the fledgling short-form content platform.

In each episode of the show, Delevingne and a group of female accomplices will “wreak havoc,” executing a new stunt or practical joke which will put them in “unwieldy and unpredictable situations in the process.”

“I am so excited to be partnering with such a revolutionary streaming service like Quibi and cannot wait to unleash some necessary mischief,” said Delevingne. “As someone who watches so much content on my phone, this feels like such a perfect partnership.”

The series is being produced for Quibi by ITV America’s Sirens Media, with the company’s president Jessica Sebastian serving as executive producer.

“Cara’s an icon in so many ways, and it’s a privilege to partner with her to develop something that authentically encapsulates her unique energy and sensibility,” added Sebastian. “As far as I know, a series in this space with this level of female guidance and representation, both in front of and behind the camera, is unprecedented, and we’re ecstatic to bring this new take on the genre to the ideal platform in Quibi.”

Delevingne is represented by The Lede Company, WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

The prospective show is one of dozens in the works at the Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman led platform, which is slated to launch in April 2020.

The company is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including Steven Spielberg’s “After Dark,” a horror series users will be able to watch only between sundown and sunrise local time. Other partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. Quibi also has ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”

