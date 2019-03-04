×
Captain Picard 'Star Trek' Series Casts Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd

SANTIAGO CABRERA and MICHELLE HURD
CREDIT: Hurd: Rex/Shutterstock

The cast of the Captain Jean-Luc Picard series at CBS All Access has begun to take shape.

Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd have both joins the upcoming “Star Trek” streaming show in series regular roles. The exact nature of their roles is being kept under wraps.

As previously reported, the CBS All Access series will see Patrick Stewart reprise the role he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Cabrera most recently starred in the CBS series “Salvation” and also starred in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” He is also known for his role in the BBC series “The Musketeers.” His other television credits include “The Mindy Project,” “Merlin,” “Heroes,” and “Hemingway and Gellhorn.”

He is repped by Principal Entertainment LA.

Hurd recently appeared on the NBC drama “Blindspot” as well as Fox’s “Lethal Weapon.” Her other recent TV credits include “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

She is repped by APA and TMT Entertainment Group.

Stewart will executive produce the series in addition to starring with Alex Kurtzman, James Duff, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth also executive producing. Aaron Baiers serves as co-executive producer. Hanelle Culpepper will direct the first two episodes. The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

