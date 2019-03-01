×
Captain Picard ‘Star Trek’ Series at CBS All Access Enlists Hanelle Culpepper to Direct

Director, Hanelle Culpepper. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/CBS ©2018 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

The new “Star Trek” series centered on Capt. Jean-Luc Picard has brought Hanelle Culpepper onboard to direct.

As previously reported, the CBS All Access series will see Patrick Stewart reprise the role he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Culpepper will direct the first two episodes of the series. In doing so, she will be the first woman to direct the opening episode of a “Star Trek” series in franchise history.

Culpepper recently directed two episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery” for All Access, including the episode “Vaulting Ambition” in Season 1 and the upcoming tenth episode of Season 2. In addition to her work on “Discovery,” Culpepper has previously directed episodes of shows like “Gotham,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Counterpart,” “Shooter,” and “American Crime.” She is an alumna of AFI’s Directing Workshop for Women.

“Hanelle is a gifted and dynamic filmmaker whose directorial choices are always deeply rooted in character,” said series executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “I’ve been a huge fan of her work since she started with us on “Discovery,” and she’s the perfect person to re-introduce the beloved character of Picard to longtime fans and new viewers alike. We’re thrilled she’s joining our Trek family on this next adventure.”

Culpepper is repped by Verve, Metamorphic Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Little is known about the plot of the Picard series, beyond that it will tell the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life after the events of “Next Generation.” Kurtzman, Stewart, James Duff, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers with Aaron Baiers serving as co-executive producer. The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

