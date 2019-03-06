×

Brie Larson to Star in, Produce Straight-to-Series Drama at Apple

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brie Larson
CREDIT: James Gourley/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

It’s a good week to be Brie Larson.

In addition to starring in the Marvel film “Captain Marvel,” which premieres this Friday, Larson has also signed on to star in and executive produce a drama series that has scored a straight-to-series commitment at Apple.

The untitled series is based on the real life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox and her upcoming memoir, “Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA,” which will be published by Knopf on Oct. 15. The series is described as a look at a young woman’s (Larson) journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships.

In addition to Larson, Michael Ellenberg will executive produce via Media Res, with Lynette Howell Taylor also executive producing under her 51 Entertainment banner. Larson, Ellenberg, and Howell Taylor teamed to acquire the book and Fox’s life rights through Media Res. Samantha Housman of 51 Entertainment will also executive produce, with Dani Gorin of Media Res set to co-executive produce. Fox will serve as a producer.

Megan Martin is in final negotiations to write and executive produce the series. Her past writing credits include “Animal Kingdom” and “The Following.” She is repped by WME and Gang Tyre.

Related

This role will mark one of few regular TV roles Larson has had throughout her career. She previously starred in shows such as “United States of Tara” and “Raising Dad.” In addition to starring in “Captain Marvel” and the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame,” Larson is known for her Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning role in the 2015 film “Room.” Her other feature roles include “Kong: Skull Island,” “The Spectacular Now,” “21 Jump Street,” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

Larson is repped by WME, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Sloane Offer.

This is also the third project Ellenberg and Media Res have set up at Apple. Ellenberg and Media Res are also producing the morning show drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston at the soon-to-be streamer. Media Res is also behind the series adaptation of the novel “Pachinko” currently in development at Apple.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Mad About You' Revival Picked Up by Charter's Spectrum Originals

    “Mad About You” is back. A limited-event series revival of the ’90s comedy, starring original leads Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, will premiere later this year on Spectrum Originals. Peter Tolan will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer of the show, which is being produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. [...]

  • Brie Larson

    Brie Larson to Star in, Produce Straight-to-Series Drama at Apple

    It’s a good week to be Brie Larson. In addition to starring in the Marvel film “Captain Marvel,” which premieres this Friday, Larson has also signed on to star in and executive produce a drama series that has scored a straight-to-series commitment at Apple. The untitled series is based on the real life experiences of [...]

  • Clinton Trump Final Debate

    Democrats Reject Fox News as Partner in Primary Debates

    WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee will not partner with Fox News for the upcoming primary debates, citing a story in the New Yorker that reported on the close ties of the news channel to President Donald Trump. DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement that “recent reporting in the New Yorker on the [...]

  • Michael Schur Landlords

    Mike Schur Renews Overall Deal at Universal Television

    Mike Schur is staying put at Universal Television, with the acclaimed writer, producer, and showrunner renewing his overall deal at the studio. “There are very few people in this business who have been as instrumental to the success of both NBC and Universal Television as Mike Schur,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen, NBC [...]

  • QUEER EYE

    What's Coming to Netflix in March 2019

    As the Oscars buzz officially dies down, it’s finally time to turn our heads to other shows and movies that may no longer be on the big-screen but are now available to stream from the comfort of our homes. This March, Netflix is offering viewers new seasons of binge-worthy favorites and new original series. “Queer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad