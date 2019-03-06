Brie Larson to Star in, Produce Straight-to-Series Drama at Apple

It’s a good week to be Brie Larson.

In addition to starring in the Marvel film “Captain Marvel,” which premieres this Friday, Larson has also signed on to star in and executive produce a drama series that has scored a straight-to-series commitment at Apple.

The untitled series is based on the real life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox and her upcoming memoir, “Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA,” which will be published by Knopf on Oct. 15. The series is described as a look at a young woman’s (Larson) journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships.

In addition to Larson, Michael Ellenberg will executive produce via Media Res, with Lynette Howell Taylor also executive producing under her 51 Entertainment banner. Larson, Ellenberg, and Howell Taylor teamed to acquire the book and Fox’s life rights through Media Res. Samantha Housman of 51 Entertainment will also executive produce, with Dani Gorin of Media Res set to co-executive produce. Fox will serve as a producer.

Megan Martin is in final negotiations to write and executive produce the series. Her past writing credits include “Animal Kingdom” and “The Following.” She is repped by WME and Gang Tyre.

This role will mark one of few regular TV roles Larson has had throughout her career. She previously starred in shows such as “United States of Tara” and “Raising Dad.” In addition to starring in “Captain Marvel” and the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame,” Larson is known for her Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning role in the 2015 film “Room.” Her other feature roles include “Kong: Skull Island,” “The Spectacular Now,” “21 Jump Street,” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

Larson is repped by WME, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Sloane Offer.

This is also the third project Ellenberg and Media Res have set up at Apple. Ellenberg and Media Res are also producing the morning show drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston at the soon-to-be streamer. Media Res is also behind the series adaptation of the novel “Pachinko” currently in development at Apple.